They denounce Nintendo for allegedly having prevented the creation of a union

An anonymous worker has registered a complaint against Nintendo of America for having prevented the creation of a union. According to what can be read in the document, both the video game company and Aston Carter, a company that provides administrative services to the great N, would have carried out coercive actions to try to paralyze the organization of a workers’ union. The complaint was filed on April 15 in Redmond, Washington, where Nintendo of America’s headquarters are located, and the current status of the complaint is “open.”

Threats, dismissals and disciplinary sanctions: The allegations of this anonymous worker

According to the allegations of this person, who has filed the lawsuit individually, both companies would have prevented the creation of a union through coercive declarations (which could imply threats or promises of benefitsamong other things), coercive actions (such as employee surveillance), dismissals, refusal to hire and other types of actions such as possible retaliation or disciplinary sanctions. These allegations are those that appear at a general and informative level in the complaint, although the type of acts that the companies have carried out have not been specifically described, nor have the documents that prove them been made public.

“If the Board has registered these allegations, it is that they are quite serious and the possibility that they act is very real”

In Axios Gaming they explain that the next step of this complaint, registered in the National Labor Relations Board of the United States government, would be an investigation by this body. Said medium has contacted harley shaikena professor at the University of California, an expert in labor relations, to learn more about this case: “If the Board has registered these allegations, they are quite serious. and the possibility that they act is very real,” he explained. Neither Nintendo of America nor Aston Carter have responded to questions from Axios Gaming about this case.

It is not the first time that the Difficulty of Establishing Unions in the US Video Game Industryalthough in recent months we have seen success stories like that of Raven Softwaredevelopers of Call of Duty, whose workers managed to create the first union in the sector in the United States. Previously, personalities such as Neil Druckmann and Evan Wells, from Naughty Dog, or Strauss Zelnick, from Take-Two, expressed their opposition to the unions of workers.