They denounce Rochy RD and La Demente for alleged sexual abuse of a minor

The mother of a minor filed a complaint of sexual assault on a minor before the Gender Violence and Sexual Crimes Unit of the Santo Domingo Este Prosecutor’s Office against the urban artist Aderly Ramírez, known as Rochy RD, and the also exponent La Demente.

The authorized attorney Jean Cristofer Pérez to represent the victim told this medium that “There are sufficient elements of evidence linking the defendants with the charges against them.”

Without revealing the name of the minor, the lawyer explained that due to the nature of the event it is a case of public action, in this sense it is the Public Ministry, which is directing the investigation and who will determine the occurrence of what happened, “but We trust that in the next few days the Public Ministry will order the appearance of the accused to hear a coercive measure.”

It is recalled that the SDE prosecutor’s office reported that the case had been received on Saturday the 9th of this month, but no arrest warrant has yet been issued against the singer and the other figures involved.

According to information offered to this newspaper, the minor was allegedly taken to a villa where the singer waited for her.

Rochy is known for the songs “Millonario”, “Uva bombon”, “Alta gama”, “Mi contacto”, “Rumba”, “Ella no es tuya”, among others. In addition, he popularized the phrase “KLK wawawa“.