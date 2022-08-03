They denounce sexual abuse at the José María Cullen hospital in Santa Fe | The defendant is a medical student

A 23-year-old girl attended in the early hours of Tuesday to the guard of the José María Cullen hospital in the city of Santa Fe and ended hours later by filing a simple sexual abuse complaint against a 53-year-old medical student who treated her. The young woman denounced that she was “groped”, for which the Public Ministry ordered that a patrol car detain and transfer the accused to open the criminal process. From what happened, medical internships were temporarily suspended.

After being abused in the guard, the young woman was able to tell her mother what happened, so both went to the police station that works within the hospital health effector to make the complaint. The accused man tried to stop them and even struggled with the mother of the abused girl. According to the young woman, the practitioner had touched her breast and hugged her while she was lying down and then tried to apologize for not being reported to the Police.

The director of the María Cullen hospital, Juan Pablo Poletti, met with the victim, asked him for details of what happened with the head of the guard and then reported what happened to the authorities of the Ministry of Health, at the same time that he initiated an internal summary . Poletti clarified that he is not a hospital professional but a student at the National University of Rosario (UNR), and that as of what happened “all internships are temporarily suspended.”

“This person, until his situation is regularized, will be prohibited from entering the hospital,” the official reported regarding the man denounced and added that the victim is a woman who recently underwent surgery and after the situation with the student should have been hospitalized.