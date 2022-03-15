They denounce that it is impossible to access the site

Although the Mexican Embassy in Cuba announced in advance the opening of a new site to request appointments, users on the island report that it is impossible to access.

This morning we report on Cuban Directory that the new site would be accessible from 4:00 pm (Cuban time), according to information provided by the diplomatic headquarters itself.

Although the Embassy asked that people not enter before the indicated time to avoid saturation of the system, many users did so early, looking for their opportunity.

The posted message from the Embassy on Twitter already accumulates nearly 200 comments.

“How can it be possible that 20 minutes after opening the page of the Mexican Consulate in Cuba, there are no longer any shifts for visa appointments?” they demanded.

“How long will corruption and theft be with the sale of shifts by the officials themselves?” They reacted with indignation.

“I will write a letter directly to the presidency of Mexico, one every day until they answer me and I will expose the business that their diplomats have here in Cuba,” said another tweeter.

For their part, some showed screenshots of their attempts to access the site:

the site is offline pic.twitter.com/SCcwByTGst — Ghost (@KLZot) March 14, 2022

The page does not go past the login pic.twitter.com/IkHSwoCpiS – Fredy Adriano (@90fredyadriano) March 14, 2022

They have to solve this problem pic.twitter.com/k8OQ7TfIDr — Matic 🍥 (@PolygonMatic93) March 14, 2022