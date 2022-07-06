News

They denounce that the government of Daniel Ortega took control of 5 mayoralties in Nicaragua governed by the opposition

Ortega supporters

The government of Daniel Ortega took control of five mayoralties administered by the opposition by force, and replaced their mayors with supporters of his party, opposition organizations denounced.

The Citizens for Freedom party, which headed the only five mayoralties that were in the hands of the opposition, indicated that they woke up on Monday taken by the National Police.

The party confirmed the police occupations in San Sebastián de Yali, El Cua, Murra and El Almendro. And he pointed out that the mayor of Pantasma It was taken by the police over the weekend.

Kitty Monterrey, president of Citizens for Freedom, whose party was banned by the government before last year’s presidential elections, confirmed the police occupations on Twitter and demanded that Daniel Ortega “respect the well-being of dismissed officials and mayors.” .

