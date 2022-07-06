They denounce that the government of Daniel Ortega took control of 5 mayoralties in Nicaragua governed by the opposition

Drafting

5 July 2022

image source, Getty Images

The government of Daniel Ortega took control of five mayoralties administered by the opposition by force, and replaced their mayors with supporters of his party, opposition organizations denounced.

The Citizens for Freedom party, which headed the only five mayoralties that were in the hands of the opposition, indicated that they woke up on Monday taken by the National Police.

The party confirmed the police occupations in San Sebastián de Yali, El Cua, Murra and El Almendro. And he pointed out that the mayor of Pantasma It was taken by the police over the weekend.

Kitty Monterrey, president of Citizens for Freedom, whose party was banned by the government before last year’s presidential elections, confirmed the police occupations on Twitter and demanded that Daniel Ortega “respect the well-being of dismissed officials and mayors.” .

It was reported that after the takeover of the local governments, the Ortega government replaced the mayors with authorities related to the Sandinista National Liberation Front. and party flags were raised.

In a report on what happened, the electoral observation organization Urnas Abiertas describes the raids as “illegal, arbitrary and illegitimate assault” and details that in the five municipalities the raids “were carried out by police officers accompanied by other political operators.”

“Unofficially it is known that the executors of the seizures appointed illegitimately new authoritieswhich have not yet been officially communicated or sworn to by the Supreme Electoral Council,” the report states.

And he adds that “in the 5 mayoralties taken, there are more than 50 councilors, and it is not known if these people will continue to hold their positions or if they will also be illegally dismissed.”

The Citizens for Freedom party won all five mayoralties in the 2017 elections. But before last year’s presidential elections, where Ortega was re-elected for a fourth consecutive term, the match was outlawed.

The replacement of the opposition mayors takes place four months before elections are held in which mayors, deputy mayors and councilors will be elected in the 153 municipalities of the country, most of them dominated by the ruling party and its allies.

The Nicaraguan government has not ruled on the taking of the mayors.

image source, Getty Images

Nicaragua has been going through a political and social crisis since 2018, which worsened after the controversial general elections last November in which Ortega was re-elected for a fourth consecutive term, along with his wife Rosario Murillo as vice president.

The elections took place amid harsh criticism from the international community after Ortega detained seven leading opposition figures who may have challenged his presidential nomination.

Ortega, 76, has been in power for more than 15 years, amid allegations of authoritarianism and electoral fraud.