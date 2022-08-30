They deny a loan of more than RD$100 million to Mayor Abel Martínez

yesantiago.- The councilors of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) in this municipality explained today that they refused to approve a loan of RD$106,953,546.83 to Mayor Abel Martínezbecause the request does not have a certification from the internal comptroller of the City Council, as established by Law 176-07 in articles 92, 15 and also, for allegedly in the works to be executed there is no specific detail of investment.

They affirm that in the alleged works to be carried out with this surplus projection, there is no specific detail, since only a generalized distribution is proposed as follows; renovation and sanitation of ravines, an investment of RD$20,000,000.00, beautification of the surroundings and bridge of Pueblo Nuevo, investment of RD$26,953,546.8.

Likewise, in asphalting streets and recapping, investment RD$30,000,000.00 and concrete streets, an amount of RD$30,000,000.00. “In our control function it is necessary to know the investment criteria”, the councilors pointed out at a press conference, through the secretary of the block Frank Medina.

They said that in the loan request for more than RD$100 million, it does not have a certification from the internal comptroller of the City Council, as established by Law 176-07 in articles 92, 154 on the functions of the municipal comptroller and article 339 paragraph I, where it establishes that this request must be previously informed by the municipal comptroller.

The councilors understand that the Mayor’s Office must refocus spending, since the central government, headed by President Luis Abinader, is developing large investments to solve the problem of transit and mobility, with large-investment works such as the Monorail and the Cable Car.

In addition, the conditioning of the main public roads and the pothole program in the main neighborhoods of our municipality through the Ministry of Public Works.

Also, they reported that throughto the Dominican Municipal League, The Government has delivered RD$59,000,000.00 to the Mayor’s Office of Santiago for investment in sidewalks and containments, of which they have not had any details of the execution of the aforementioned budget.

They indicated that there are other priorities in the municipality, for which it is urgent that Mayor Abel Martínez pay attention to the problems that directly affect the population, such as the lack of hygiene and sanitation in the municipal markets, the abandonment of the municipal cemeteries, the traffic light system, the urban pluvial drainage and the irregularity in the frequency of collection of solid waste that, according to article 19 of the Municipal Law, are the responsibility of the municipalities.

Fernando Ramírez spokesman for the mayor of Santiago. Today / Wilson Aracena

City Council responds

The spokesman of mayor Abel Martínez, Fernando Ramírez, rejected that the City Council has requested a loan of more than RD$100 million as alleged by the Perremeist councilors.

“The city council has not requested any loan nor does it have plans to make loans, because Abel Martínez’s management has been handled with its own resources, those from the State and collections,” he explained.

Ramírez said that what the council has done is assume the payment of more than RD$300 million in loans from past administrations that it is not known where or in what those resources were invested.