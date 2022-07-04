They deny abortion in Ohio to a ten-year-old girl who was raped

A ten-year-old girl who was six weeks pregnant as a result of a violation has had to move out of the state of Ohio because at the end of June the abortion ban at the state level following the US Supreme Court’s decision to abolish the right to abortion at the federal level.

The girl has had to be transferred to the state of Indiana after the nrefusal to perform the termination of pregnancy in her home state when last Monday a gynecologist determined that she was six weeks and three days pregnant, as reported this Saturday by the ‘Indianapolis Star Tribune.

State law prohibits abortions from the sixth week, when the fetus is expected to start having a heartbeat. The norm has been appealed, but the Supreme Court of Ohio ruled its validity until the appeals are resolved, ‘The Cincinnati Enquirer’ has reported.

Indiana is also in the process of passing a state abortion law and a session of the state congress is already scheduled for July 25 in which the Republican majority is expected to impose new restrictions.

Indiana health workers have detected an increase in patients from other states requesting abortions because it is already prohibited in their places of origin.