They deny abuse by Casa Kuna-Casa Hogar

Julia Olachea, the mother of the family, denied that her 2 daughters were abused and beaten by other minors inside Casa Cuna-Casa Hogar, both of whom are in an optimal state of health and integrity, she said in recent days. There was an outbreak of lice in, therefore, a corresponding report was made, the situation was resolved.

The father of the minors, Eder Ojeda, will report that he fears for the physical integrity of the girls because he visited them and noticed that they had bruises on their bodies, and that 15 days earlier one of them had been admitted to the hospital apparently. He was admitted to the hospital apparently due to a head injury.

He commented that this morning he went to the institution to find out what was happening to his daughters, he contacted the directors and managers of the institution where he was allowed to see the girls without any beatings or abuse.

The mother of the family said that the minors are in custody due to legal disputes between the two parties, hence, the young children do their normal activities, attend singing and dancing classes and go to school.

“They allowed me to see them and the girls never reported being beaten. Every Friday I come here with my daughters. My daughters were never beaten. My daughters never filed a complaint that they Were killing. Had he told me about the situation that he had a lot of lice, I would have raised the same issue.” My complaint but I know it’s a very big institution, there are a lot of children here but it was controlled with shampoo and all the things I told them it came from the situation the person presented It was found that the girls had reached the hospital unconscious and had head injuries”.