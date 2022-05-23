They deny entry to Bárbara Torres to the premiere of the new film by Eugenio Derbez

Recently, Eugenio Derbez was in Mexico to present his new movie for streaming ‘The Valet’. In this event, several acquaintances of the actor attended, such as Luis Manuel Avila or Jose Miguel Perezformer castmates in ‘The P. Fight Family.’

However, the press noticed the moment when one of Eugenio’s former companions in the ‘P.Luche Family’ tried to enter the premiere of the film, without success. She being unknown by security personnel.

We talk about the actress Barbara Torresbetter known as ‘Excellent’, who was denied access to the event, for no apparent reason. In the video that is already circulating on the internet, you can see how the security of the place does not let her pass the red carpetwhile the actors who played ‘Ludoviquito’ and ‘Junior’ were already ready on the carpet to parade together.

SEE HOW BARBARA TORRES WAS DENIED ENTRY:

Despite the fact that the actress is observed claiming the snub, the managers do not pay much attention to her and, after a while of pleading, Bárbara decides to leave.

Although neither the actress nor Eugenio himself have given any statement about what happened, social network users have made their comments about it.

The comments on the video pointed out that the actress was not dressed for the occasion and that this would be the reason why she could not enter the event.:”Minimo would have bathed and combed”, “Unfortunately, Missal attended” and “Could it be that she was not dressed for the occasion”are some criticisms that could be read.

It is expected that these daysBarbara Torres or Eugenio Derbez can clarify what really happened, because both are good friends, in addition to former castmates in ‘La Familia P.Luche’ and this mishap suggests that there could be a problem between the two.