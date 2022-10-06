They deny false information about the Family Code regarding the departure of children from the country › Family Code › Granma

The Doctor of Legal Sciences and Full Professor of the Faculty of Law of the University of Havana, Yamila González Ferrer, denied through Facebook, the false information circulating on the networks about the content of the new Family Code in the aforementioned when girls and boys leave the country.

In this regard, the also Vice President of the National Union of Jurists of Cuba, explained that the decision to leave the country of a minor person belongs to both parents as a rule, except in cases where only one is the holder of parental responsibility.

«The new Code, already in force, recognizes that it is the mothers and fathers who legally represent their minor sons and daughters. Consent for acts derived from the exercise of parental responsibility is joint, except in cases of urgent need in which the life or integrity of the child is compromised.

The Code specifies that this joint consent must also be express, when it involves decisions of transcendence and important potential or real repercussion in the lives of these boys or girls. In Cuban legal practice, in the case of leaving the country, that means putting it into a notarial public deed, which is what is presented to the immigration authority, he added.

Likewise, in cases in which the mother or father who does not have custody and care is prevented from giving that consent for objective reasons or in those in which there is a behavior of neglect or abandonment towards their sons and daughters, it is that the The custodial mother or father can ask the court to authorize him to make that decision alone (article 142 CFs).

Screenshot published by the jurist.

“This is one of the novelties of the Code that was introduced as a result of the popular consultation and through which many cases of this type can be resolved, which until now have not had a solution, in which guardian mothers or fathers have not been able to obtain authorization. of the other’s trip because they don’t know where they are, or because they blackmail them with the payment of money if they want consent, or because they don’t care about the child and simply want to do harm, “he added.

On the other hand, González Ferrer clarified that the recognition of the progressive autonomy of children and adolescents, the priority of taking into account their opinion, of knowing what they think, according to their capacity and maturity, the need to treat them with respect and to explain to them with the most appropriate methods the processes they are going through and the decisions that are made regarding their lives without impositions or violence, does not mean, as we have said so many times, doing what they want.

“Therefore, if a boy or girl cannot express their opinion due to their capacity and maturity on the family’s decision to leave the country, there will be no problem in taking them away, presenting the corresponding documentation, referred to above.”

If a boy or girl expresses to his parents that he does not want to leave the country, despite the fact that it is the wish of said parents, it is the adults who have made the decision who must seek the solution to such a situation, explain with love the reasons, Give him all the arguments and if they consider it, look for alternatives to make him suffer as little as possible. It is a family decision. No authority is going to stop him from leaving for that reason, she said.

“We invite you once again to study our Code, which is already in force, which aims to make life easier for all people and to provide agile and effective mechanisms to organize family life and resolve conflicts that may arise in this area,” he concluded.