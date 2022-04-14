Entertainment

They destroy Jada Pinkett Smith for turning her back on Will Smith

“I hope I never get a woman like Jada”, “fuck you Jada”, “Will does not deserve that woman as a wife”, are some of the comments that users have published after the actress’s statements.

As a result of the scandal that happened in the 94th edition of the Oscars, starring Chris Rock and the couple made up of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smithold testimonies and scandals involving celebrities have resurfaced.

Now an interview has come to light that the actress gave to her program “Red Table Talk”, in 2018, when she confessed in front of her mother (Adrienne Banfield-Norris) and her husband (Will Smith) that she never wanted to get married.

“I never wanted to marry Will, they forced me and it was horrible,” she said. “She was very pressured, she -she continued- she was young, she was pregnant and did not know what to do, but she never wanted to get married,” she pointed out.

During the program, Jada told her mother that she was the one who forced them to marry: “We did it because ‘Gammy’ was crying. It was as if she told us: they have to get married.”

Given these words that went viral on the networks, users have gone against the artist, as many say that she does not deserve the actor’s love.

  • “Because of the stupid things he says, it shows that he never loved Will”
  • “There is no doubt that she is a ridiculous woman”
  • “Poor Will, with women like that, why do you want enemies?”
  • “I hope I never get to have someone like #JadaPinkett as a wife”

They married on December 31, 1997 in Baltimore, Maryland, and the following year Jaden, now 23, was born. In 2000, the couple welcomed Willow, 21.

What the actress thinks

After Chris Rock’s unfortunate comment about Jada Pinkett Smith’s baldness, Will Smith decided to storm the stage and slap the comedian in the face.

Although the actor did apologize on his Instagram account, he has not yet given his official version in any medium.

But his wife does. At least that’s what a source close to the couple says, adding that Jada “isn’t mad at Will,” but she “wishes she hadn’t physically assaulted” the comedian.

“It was in the heat of the moment and he was the one who overreacted. He knows it, she knows it. They both agree that he overreacted, ”said the close one to the actors to Us Weekly magazine.

