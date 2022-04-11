They destroy Marc Anthony in the networks after his last appearance with Nadia Ferreira

The singer Mark Anthony The 53-year-old fully enjoys his love with the Paraguayan model Nadia Ferreira. They made their relationship official a few weeks ago and since then they have not stopped appearing together both on social networks and at various public events.

The last appearance the couple made was at the wedding of the soccer star’s eldest son, David Beckham, Brooklyn, who married Nicola Anne Peltz, daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz, last weekend. It was exactly Nadia Ferrera who shared with her fans the photos with her boyfriend on the social network of the camera.

“Love is in the air,” he wrote Nadia Ferrera on Instagram before his almost two million followers from all latitudes. On the postcard, Marc Anthony wears a gray suit, matching shirt and tie, and sunglasses, which at this point are a trademark of the singer’s look.

Marc Anthony and his girlfriend. Source: instagram @nadiatferreira

For its part, Nadia Ferrera She has a light blue dress with an open back that exposed the enviable figure of the Miss Universe finalist, a product of her perseverance with physical exercise and good nutrition. Which she combined with shoes and a white clash and her hair taken.

Nadia Ferreira at Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding. Source: instagram @nadiatferreira

Internet users immediately commented on the publication and once again joked about the age difference between Mark Anthony and Nadia Ferrera. “Romeo and his granddaughter” was the harshest of the reactions for the couple at the time, while others commented “fame and money are also in the air” alluding to the economic interest that the model would have in the singer.