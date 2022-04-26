They destroyed Karol G for her speech at Coachella

Colombian singer Carol G 31 years old, she has become one of the most listened to and successful Latin artists of the moment. Proof of this was her presentation at the ‘Coachella’ international music festival that took place over two consecutive weekends in the United States.

Over there Carol G sang his best songs and also paid tribute to great Latin artists like Ricky Martin, Shakira, and J Balvin among others. Through her social networks, Bichota shared the best images of her shows and moved her more than 51 million followers from all latitudes.

Later, Carol G He left a message to his fans in his Instagram stories to thank them for all the support they gave and also referred to the premiere of his new song called ‘Provenza’ but he did it in another language, Portuguese, and Internet users destroyed it for not respecting their native language.

Karol G. Source: Terra archive

“That provence leaves hoje, I am very happy. Thanks for all the love, Kisses. See you soon” he said. Carol G in the social network of the little camera and almost immediately the criticism came to him. “There you can see that they are telling her what to say, that woman can be seen that she does not pick up a book” “Why is she always being that pouting face?” “Ridiculous” were the first reactions.

But there are always the unconditional fans of Carol G who support her in everything she does and send her good. “Hahaha that Portuguese mixed with her paisa accent sounds very good parce” “What tenderness” were some of the other comments received by Bichota’s international video.