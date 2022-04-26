Entertainment

They destroyed Karol G for her speech at Coachella

Photo of James James13 mins ago
0 10 1 minute read

Colombian singer Carol G 31 years old, she has become one of the most listened to and successful Latin artists of the moment. Proof of this was her presentation at the ‘Coachella’ international music festival that took place over two consecutive weekends in the United States.

Over there Carol G sang his best songs and also paid tribute to great Latin artists like Ricky Martin, Shakira, and J Balvin among others. Through her social networks, Bichota shared the best images of her shows and moved her more than 51 million followers from all latitudes.

Source link

Photo of James James13 mins ago
0 10 1 minute read

Related Articles

David Cronenberg returns with his first film in 8 years: Crimes of the Future

3 mins ago

Rihanna and Beyoncé team up as investors in a French fashion brand

15 mins ago

The Wachowski sisters sell their souvenirs for trans children

16 mins ago

Aleida Núñez shows off her heart-stopping curves while tanning in a ripped white swimsuit

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button