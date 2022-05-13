They destroyed Karol G for this striking reason

Colombian singer Carol G 32 years old is one of the great references of Latin music in the world and her songs are always on the podium of the most listened to. In turn, social networks are full of Bichota fans from all corners of the world.

Now a video of a Christian and Colombian pastor who assures that the lyrics of the songs of Carol G they have subliminal messages and that show their clear admiration for the devil. During his speech, the man begins to analyze one of the verses of the song ‘Mi Cama’.

“You say that you already forgot about me and you erased your mind, when I made you pom, pom, pom pom”, says the pastor while adding that “the Lord must reprimand that pom pom”. The man explains that Carol G he worships satan but the fans can’t grasp it if they don’t stop at the analysis of the lyrics.

“But let’s listen to it inverted, it says ‘Oh, satan takes your body with me,'” explains this Christian pastor who shares the nationality with Carol G. Immediately, both Bichota fans and their detractors began to leave comments on this strange video.

Karol G. Source: Terra archive

“These pastors no longer know how to get money out of people”, “always with the same story, before it was with rock and now with reggaeton”, “if you pay attention you do hear devil worship” and “one no longer he knows what he is listening to”; were some of the reactions about the pastor who destroyed the ex of Anuel AA.