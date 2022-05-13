Entertainment

They destroyed Karol G for this striking reason

Colombian singer Carol G 32 years old is one of the great references of Latin music in the world and her songs are always on the podium of the most listened to. In turn, social networks are full of Bichota fans from all corners of the world.

Now a video of a Christian and Colombian pastor who assures that the lyrics of the songs of Carol G they have subliminal messages and that show their clear admiration for the devil. During his speech, the man begins to analyze one of the verses of the song ‘Mi Cama’.

