They detain two large groups of migrants in Texas, including Cubans

Several Cuban migrants were detained as part of two large groups in Texas, United States, after crossing the southern border. In total there were more than 400 people from Central and South America.

The Border Patrol of the Sector of the Rio Grande Valley (RGV, for its acronym in English) detained, last weekend, 494 migrants. The event occurred in Hidalgo and Starr counties.

The Cubans crossed the border and found themselves in Starr County as members of two groups that numbered 373 irregular migrants.

According to official data from the Department of Customs and Border Protection, the groups were made up of 101 family members, 130 unaccompanied children and 142 single adults.

Intense activity in the Rio Grande Valley

Since last October, the beginning of the fiscal year, the agents of the aforementioned Patrol have found more than 130 large groups.

All of them entered the United States irregularly and it meant more than 21 thousand arrests from that moment to date.

The presence of Cubans in the aforementioned groups is a frequent element in the statistics offered by the Department of Customs and Protection.

By the way, it was reported that during the month of July the number of Cubans who arrived in the United States rose to 20,496. Last June, a slight decrease had been noted, with 16,448 irregular migrants arriving.

Again, the southern border is the most congested in this regard. 20,099 Cuban citizens passed through that route. Now, if we add the arrivals, until last July, of Cubans through the southern border, the figure of 175,359 migrants is shown.

Of that global number, 170,473 Cubans arrived in the United States after the lifting of visas established by Nicaragua on November 22.