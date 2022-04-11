They detect Cristy Nodal, Christian Nodal’s mother, a “malignant tumor” and reveal her state of health | Famous
The interpreter’s mother used Instagram to share her status with her followers through a text and a photo in which she is seen inside a hospital room.
Christian Nodal’s mother reveals his state of health
At night on Sunday, April 10, Cristy Nodal announced that a “malignant tumor” was detected.
“Thank you God for this life opportunity! I know that many people are praying for my health, which I thank from the bottom of my heart!” he began.
” I had a month without being able to eatI had no strength and everything went wrong every time,” he continued about the symptoms he had felt without noticing improvement.
“I have had countless studies,” he added, “but yesterday we received the news (that) had a malignant tumor in the colon and they had to operate immediately, but I never lost faith!”
“Before doing the last exam, they saw that by the grace of God, when they checked again, my colon was in perfect condition leaving the doctors stunned! ‘One case in a thousand’ that’s what they said, “he revealed.
” Miracles exist! Infinite thanks for each of your prayers to my family and my parents who do not let go of your hand,” he concluded, “God exists and is infinitely kind!”
The singer’s mother did not give further details, however, since last April 3 she had once again worried about her state of health, of which she had been hermetic.
That day, she posted a message thanking her three children (Christian, Amely and Alonso) and her husband Jaime González.
Also He confessed that he had been “struggling for three years”: “Today I do recognize that my strength was no longer enough.”
The health of Christian Nodal’s mother: from secrecy to “miracle”
For a little over a year, Cristy Nodal’s health was handled with absolute mystery. Since February 2021, speculation began around her.
It is not clear if since then his health was specifically affected by the colon tumor that was detected.
Around those dates, he made a change of look that drew attention by leaving his hair very short. She explained that it was due to her health, but she did not clarify what ailed her.
“With all the faith in my heart, I am here today, may my father God be the one who guides the hands of my doctor,” he wrote on that occasion.
Among the versions that were running was that he had been diagnosed with some type of cancer, but there was no official version from the family.
The only public information about his health was the one revealed by Christian Nodal himself in November 2018 to The fat and the skinny. There he said that when he was a child he saw how his mother suffered from epileptic seizures.
Christian Nodal has not commented on his mother’s health after the publication she made on the night of Sunday the 10th.