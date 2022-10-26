They detect differences in the heart of men and women



A study led by two Spaniards shows that women with greater muscle mass have better heart function



However, in men there is no such relationship between musculature and structure of the heart.



The experiment has scientific implications, but also when designing physical exercise routines

A study has found differences in the cardiovascular system of men and women. Verifying it has not been easy. It has been necessary to subject several participants to a somewhat cumbersome experiment. Lying on their backs in a controlled pressure chamber, they were asked to perform physical exercise on a stationary bicycle. Using ultrasound, the heartbeat was checked to look for differences in the ability to pump blood to the rest of the body between men and women.

The research has had the participation of teams from the University of Calgary and Hong Kong and has been published in Science Translational Medicine. The main result shows that women with more muscle mass also saw increased coronary functionbut the same does not happen with men.

It was found that women with more muscle tissue in their arms and legs also had hearts with a larger internal diameter, giving them a greater ability to pump oxygenated blood to the rest of the body. It is important that what was increased was the internal volume of his heart and not the thickness of the walls of this organ, a characteristic that helps prevent heart failure.

A gender bias that affects many investigations

The same did not happen with men, despite the fact that they generally have greater muscle mass than women. The increases in his muscularity were not accompanied by a greater ability to pump blood.

The authors of the study, Candela Díaz-Cañestro and David Montero, explain that these differences help to identify a important bias in much research done with both humans and mice, in which the results obtained in mainly male participants then tend to be extrapolated without further ado to all individuals regardless of their sex. Women had been considered the same as men of smaller weight and size.

Recommendations when practicing physical exercise

The results of the study may have other more practical implications, for example, when designing physical exercise routines for men and women. “This study allows us to begin to understand the mechanisms that explain why women and men develop coronary heart disease differently”explains to Stat Emily Lau, a cardiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital.

There is still much unknown about why women are more likely to develop certain heart conditions in the form of concentric hypertrophy, or thickening of the walls of the heart, and coronary failure due to lack of relaxation of the heart, which makes it difficult for this organ to fill adequate blood to pump it later.

This study suggests that fostering a physical exercise that increases muscle mass, along with training to improve endurance, They can be especially beneficial in improving the function and structure of the heart in women.

It is important to note that the amount of body fat or body mass index in general was not associated with heart function in women in this study. The results refer specifically to muscle tissue only. Namely, It’s not about losing weight, it’s about gaining muscle. So the key to advising a woman to exercise, from a heart health standpoint, may not be simply to look at her weight.