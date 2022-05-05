Health

They detect in Argentina the first case in Latin America of acute hepatitis of unknown origin that attacks children

Photo of Zach Zach27 mins ago
0 12 2 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Labeled liver within the rib cage.

image source, Getty Images

The Ministry of Health of Argentina reported this Wednesday afternoon a picture of acute childhood hepatitis of unknown origin, which becomes the first case of this disease registered in the Latin American region.

According to the statement delivered by the health authority, the patient is an 8-year-old boy who is admitted to the Children’s Hospital in the city of Rosario.

This case is added to those already reported in around 20 countries where patients with the same condition have been presented.

In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) had reported on Tuesday that they have recorded 228 cases of acute childhood hepatitis of unknown origin in less than a month.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach27 mins ago
0 12 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The real death toll from covid-19 is almost 15 million, according to the WHO

4 mins ago

Covid, WHO data: 15 million deaths in the world, double the official ones

5 mins ago

While generating record profits, COVID-19 treatment remains out of reach for poor countries

15 mins ago

Covid Campania today, bulletin of 5 May. De Luca: “Masks? Always mandatory”

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button