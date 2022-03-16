They detect millionaire smuggling of weapons of war in the port of Haina

High caliber weapons, ammunition, military supplies and explosive devices were detected in the port of Haina in an attempt to bring them into the country illegally.

The General Directorate of Customs reported in a statement that it prevented the entry into the country of some 24,394 units of ammunition of different calibers, 68 chargers for different types of long and short weapons.

In addition, a wide range of explosives, including 12 coils of demolition equipment cable, seven electronic detonators, a manual demolition detonator and 10 demolition stakes.

The list of objects confiscated by customs agents continues with eight rifles, five pistols, three rifles and one shotgunin addition to a shotgun barrel, a slide and two adapters for pistols.

In the shipment, preliminarily valued by the institution at around nine million pesos, they also found three long gun cases, three rifle frames, three telescopic sights, a military-type flashlight, a multipurpose vest, a firearm cleaning kit, a machete and a hunting knife or rambo type.

Other caches

This is the second cache that has been detected in the last three days for trying to enter the country irregularly, after the confiscation of some 482 televisions of high commercial value.

The detections have been possible thanks to the x-ray technology newly installed in that port. It is the Rapiscan scanner model Eagle P60-S donated by HIT Río Haina, after signing a letter of intent for the installation of this valuable tool.

The General Directorate of Customs is crossing information with the State intelligence bodies, in order to identify and punish those responsible for this customs and national security crime.