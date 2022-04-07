Entertainment
They develop a robot capable of peeling bananas without damaging the fruit
IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
-
UP NEXT
Editing a tweet was impossible until now and Twitter is studying whether it will enable it for all its users
01:23
-
A robot dog is the new watchman of the ruins of Pompeii in Italy
01:32
-
Amazon and Walmart start delivering products through drones
01:27
-
They manage to sequence the complete genome of the human being and reveal its importance
01:58
-
They create an app that identifies the level of danger of a snake
01:44
-
Autonomous cars without a steering wheel or pedals will begin production in the US
01:31
-
They make the first plane flight using edible oil as fuel
01:02
-
This autonomous robot dog works at the service of archeology and conservation in Pompeii
00:35
-
She is Francesa Miranda, a girl who is causing a stir for her charisma on social networks
01:55
-
Russia will stop cooperating with the International Space Station until sanctions are lifted
00:20
-
What is the human genome and how will it benefit us if it has been deciphered in its entirety?
01:04
-
A robot dog will be in charge of protecting the ruins of Pompeii from looters
00:38
-
‘Erandel’ is the latest star discovered by the Hubble Space Telescope
04:18
-
Reveal images of US Space Force facilities
00:30
-
They develop a smart traffic light project to give way to ambulances
01:54
-
They create 100% electric cars mainly assembled by women in Puebla, Mexico
01:50
-
“We are one crew”: Two Russian cosmonauts and one from NASA return to Earth together
01:43
-
Whatsapp will stop working on at least 19 mobile phone models
00:56
-
NASA scientists discover that the speed of sound on Mars is different and that’s what it sounds like
01:43
-
UP NEXT
Editing a tweet was impossible until now and Twitter is studying whether it will enable it for all its users
01:23
-
A robot dog is the new watchman of the ruins of Pompeii in Italy
01:32
-
Amazon and Walmart start delivering products through drones
01:27
-
They manage to sequence the complete genome of the human being and reveal its importance
01:58
-
They create an app that identifies the level of danger of a snake
01:44
-
Autonomous cars without a steering wheel or pedals will begin production in the US
01:31
-
They make the first plane flight using edible oil as fuel
01:02
-
This autonomous robot dog works at the service of archeology and conservation in Pompeii
00:35
-
She is Francesa Miranda, a girl who is causing a stir for her charisma on social networks
01:55
-
Russia will stop cooperating with the International Space Station until sanctions are lifted
00:20
-
What is the human genome and how will it benefit us if it has been deciphered in its entirety?
01:04
-
A robot dog will be in charge of protecting the ruins of Pompeii from looters
00:38
-
‘Erandel’ is the latest star discovered by the Hubble Space Telescope
04:18
-
Reveal images of US Space Force facilities
00:30
-
They develop a smart traffic light project to give way to ambulances
01:54
-
They create 100% electric cars mainly assembled by women in Puebla, Mexico
01:50
-
“We are one crew”: Two Russian cosmonauts and one from NASA return to Earth together
01:43
-
Whatsapp will stop working on at least 19 mobile phone models
00:56
-
NASA scientists discover that the speed of sound on Mars is different and that’s what it sounds like
01:43