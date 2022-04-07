Entertainment

They develop a robot capable of peeling bananas without damaging the fruit

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • UP NEXT

    Editing a tweet was impossible until now and Twitter is studying whether it will enable it for all its users

    01:23

  • A robot dog is the new watchman of the ruins of Pompeii in Italy

    01:32

  • Amazon and Walmart start delivering products through drones

    01:27

  • They manage to sequence the complete genome of the human being and reveal its importance

    01:58

  • They create an app that identifies the level of danger of a snake

    01:44

  • Autonomous cars without a steering wheel or pedals will begin production in the US

    01:31

  • They make the first plane flight using edible oil as fuel

    01:02

  • This autonomous robot dog works at the service of archeology and conservation in Pompeii

    00:35

  • She is Francesa Miranda, a girl who is causing a stir for her charisma on social networks

    01:55

  • Russia will stop cooperating with the International Space Station until sanctions are lifted

    00:20

  • What is the human genome and how will it benefit us if it has been deciphered in its entirety?

    01:04

  • A robot dog will be in charge of protecting the ruins of Pompeii from looters

    00:38

  • ‘Erandel’ is the latest star discovered by the Hubble Space Telescope

    04:18

  • Reveal images of US Space Force facilities

    00:30

  • They develop a smart traffic light project to give way to ambulances

    01:54

  • They create 100% electric cars mainly assembled by women in Puebla, Mexico

    01:50

  • “We are one crew”: Two Russian cosmonauts and one from NASA return to Earth together

    01:43

  • Whatsapp will stop working on at least 19 mobile phone models

    00:56

  • NASA scientists discover that the speed of sound on Mars is different and that’s what it sounds like

    01:43

Source link

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Adamari López dressed as Selena Quintanilla to honor her and the criticism rained down on her

4 mins ago

The Strokes: They catch Julian Casablancas eating tacos at CDMX | VIDEO

6 mins ago

PHOTOS – Zendaya, Thylane Blondeau, Kim Kardashian… they brilliantly adopt the trendy braids 2022

8 mins ago

Actually, the song by Ana Bárbara that Belinda despised but that Ángela Aguilar turned into a hit | Celebs from Mexico | nnda nnlt | FAME

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Check Also
Close
Reddit WhatsApp
Back to top button