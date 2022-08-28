They develop millimetric robots that can transport medicines in the human body

A research group has designed milli-robots capable of carrying drugs or small cameras to specific places in the body, capturing images and even carrying out small operations.

Origami milirobot that integrates multimodal locomotion capabilities. In the second image, the device delivers liquid medicine into a pig’s stomach. Photo: SIMLab_Stanford.

The robots Millimeter-scale wireless origami techniques have been recently explored with great potential for biomedical applications. According to the study, existing millimeter-scale origami devices generally require separate geometric components for locomotion and functions, and none of them can achieve locomotion on both land and water.

However, Stanford University researchers have developed a magnetically powered amphibious origami millirobot that integrates multimodal locomotion capabilities enabled to turn, deliver medicines liquids and carry cargo with cordless operation.

Furthermore, these milli-robots can potentially serve as minimally invasive devices for biomedical diagnosis and treatment.

Therefore, researchers suggest that patients can, instead of taking an ordinary tablet, ingest a miniature robot, capable of transporting an active ingredient to a specific place in the body. Thus, drugs could be dosed individually and used for specific purposes.

It is worth mentioning that these robots They could also carry tiny cameras to capture images of the inside of the stomach or intestine and perhaps even perform small operations.

The device is capable of moving in dry and liquid media, measures five millimeters in height, is cylindrical and foldable. Also, it can roll, lean, swim and even release liquids in a controlled way with the help of a special pumping mechanism. The interdisciplinary team has described the device in Nature Communications.

“In biomedicine, having a remote-controlled mini-robot capable of moving on the ground and in water could be very useful, especially in environments such as the urinary system and the gastrointestinal tract,” the researchers explain.

The tiny robot can be remotely controlled from outside. For this, it has a thin magnetic plate, attached to one of the hexagonal ends of the cylindrical body. With the help of an external magnetic field, the robot can roll forwards and backwards, tilt, flip and rotate in a controlled manner. The pumping is carried out through a second plate located at the other end of the cylinder and magnetized in a different direction, and this design allows the power source and the control system of the robot to be kept separate, which makes operation possible. of these miniature machines.

In this regard, the authors of the study pointed out that, “millimeter-scale devices usually require independent components for their movement and their functions, which increases the complexity of robotic systems and their operations.”

None of the robots current can move both on the ground and in water, which makes it difficult to use in complex and unstructured media such as those common in biomedical environments.

The team has proven that the concept works in the gastrointestinal tract of a dead pig: they let a liquid-filled robot follow a well-defined path and deliver the drug to its destination. “We envision that these multifunctional, magnetic, amphibian “origami mini-robots” will enable a wide variety of minimally invasive interventions for diagnostic and biomedical treatment purposes,” the scientists noted.

The robots they could be applied to many parts of the body and would have fewer side effects than the usual methods.

