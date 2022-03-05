They develop “molecularly identical” cow’s milk without cows

A British company is producing “molecularly identical” cow’s milk without the cow by using modified yeast. This technology could greatly reduce the environmental impact of dairy products.

Foodtech company Better Dairy is closer to taking its cheeses into testing after securing $22 million in Series A funding.

The UK-based company, founded in 2019 by Jevan Nagarajah, is still in the R&D phase to develop animal-free cheeses using precision fermentation.

At the time, he explained that animal-based dairy farming was “hugely unsustainable”, needing 650 liters of water to produce just 1 liter of milk and using a process that emits the equivalent of more than 1.7 billion tons of CO2 into the atmosphere. every year.

Instead, Better Dairy uses precision fermentation to produce products that are molecularly identical to traditional dairy. The process is similar to brewing, but the end result is dairy products.

While other food technology companies focus on softer cheeses like mozzarella, Better Daily focuses on hard cheeses, a more complex process, in a more sustainable way.

We see limitations in hard cheeses, similar to trying to create a steak without animals. By creating a team that includes a scientific director with 30 years of experience in manufacturing proteins for the pharmaceutical industry, we realized that we could be complex and do it consciously. Jevan Nagarajah

Better Dairy isn’t the only company going after the dairy space. Companies like The EVERY Company, NotCo, Climax Foods, and Perfect Day are working on animal alternative cheeses and dairy products. However, Nagarajah believes the new funding, aimed at advancing precision fermentation technology, will help the company get ahead of the competition to become the first to launch hard cheeses using this technology.

The company is investing the capital in expanding its workforce from eight to 35 people, and in a new 2,000 square meter laboratory and office space in East London.

Better Dairy is working on the science to perfect the texture and then the aging so that all the components can come together in a single product that has a shelf life. Nagarajah is optimistic that precision fermentation will allow unit economics, that is, price parity with similar artisanal cheeses, to be achieved in the next 18 months or so.

More information: betterdairy.co.uk