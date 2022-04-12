They dictate 18 months of preventive detention against eight involved in the Discovery case

The Office of Permanent Attention of the Judicial District of Santiago issued this Monday 18 months of preventive detention to eight of those involved in the discovery casewhile one of them will be serving house arrest.

The coercive measures against the “chips“will be fulfilled in different prisons in the country such as the Rafey Hombres Correction and Rehabilitation Center, La Isleta Moca Correction and Rehabilitation Center, among others.

Those who were sentenced were Sucre Rafael Rodríguez, José Eliezer Rodríguez Ortiz, Máximo Peña, Mayobanex Braulio Rodríguez Fernández, Angel Rafael GuzmanJhonatan Francisco Vásquez and Pablo Miguel Balbuena, according to Juan Adames, defense attorney for Mayobanex Fernández and Anabel Adames.

April 19 will be available full sentencewhile the mandatory review of the case will be on July 12 of this year.

The group is charged with criminal types described and sanctioned in articles 14 and 15 of Law 53-07, on Crimes and High Technology Offenses, which sanction the illicit obtaining of funds and fraud through computerized, telematic and telecommunications means.

In addition, articles 2, numerals 1, 2, 3 and 4, as well as 4 in its numerals 7, 8 and 9 of Law 155-17, on Money Laundering, are imputed to them. The accusation maintains that the group violated articles 59, 60, 258, 265 and 266 of the Dominican Penal Code, which typify complicity, association of criminals and the usurpation of functions, as well as 405 of the aforementioned code, which instructs to sanction the fraud .