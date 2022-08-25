They dictate coercive measures against 11 people linked to identity theft network in Barahona

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Court of Permanent Attention of the Barahona province imposed coercive measures against three employees of the Central Electoral Board (JCE) and a group integrated by two Dominicans and six illegal aliens, identified as allegedly responsible for committing crimes of identity theft and forgery of documents.

The group’s arrest came after “intelligence work carried out over several months” in the communities of Vicente Noble, Galvan, Tamayo and Neibain an operation in which the Directorates of Civil Security, Inspection, Identification and Legal Consultancy of the Central Electoral Board, the Department of Criminal Investigations of the National Police participated, in coordination with the Public Ministry attached to the JCE for Civil Registry matters .

Sylvio Emmanuel Andres Recio and Yoan Amancio Vidalwho served as employees of the official offices of Neiba and Galván, respectively, were imposed the measure of coercion consisting of three months of preventive detention, while, also a JCE server, Sucre Omar Duval Silfa, an economic guarantee was imposed. and periodic submission.

Likewise, to Caridad Eugenia Rodríguez Contreras (la Chichi) and Dominguito López Pérez (Dominguito), three months of preventive detention were imposed on them; and the illegal aliens Michell Ange Bien Aime and/or (Estefanía), Josué Dupont and/or Héctor Julio Rosario Núñez, Luis Dupon and/or Kelvin Mora, Andrio Mancebo, Eddy Montilla and Yudelka Domice, were imposed a six-month measure under the vigilance of the Public Ministry in charge of the investigation.

According to the inquiries, the modus operandi was that Rodríguez Contreras approached foreign citizens illegal in the vicinity of the Official of the 12th. District of Santo Domingo Este, and offered to provide them with all kinds of false documentation to nationalize them as born in Dominican territory.

Meanwhile, Peguero, in complicity with López Pérez, worked as an arm to falsify all kinds of public documentation such as birth certificates, identification cards and recruited people in bateyes and agricultural farms, arguing that they had strong ties to the Central Electoral Board, although the main point of operations was the community of Barahona the modality extended through part of the southern region.

“According to the statements of the Haitian nationals who tried to obtain false nationality, the counterfeiting network charged RD$70,000.00 and one hundred thousand RD$100,000 for delivering the document fraudulent”, says the JCE in a press release.

The group is accused of having incurred in the crimes of identity frauduse of false documents and falsification of public documents, foreseen crimes and sanctioned by articles 147 and 148 of the Penal Code, which sanction falsehood in writing; as well as Law 8-92 on the Electoral identity card which establishes sentences of between six months and two years in prison.