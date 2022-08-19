They dictate two years of suspended sentence to Yomel el Meloso

The judges of the Second Collegiate Court of the National District sentenced to two years of suspended sentence to the dembowsero and urban artist Christopher Hernandezaliases Yomel the Mellow.

El Meloso was accused of verbal and physical aggression against his ex-partner, urban music exponent Denisse Michel Tejeda, better known as The Perverse.

The court set the full reading of the sentence for September 1, a source told Free Journal.

The court, chaired by Claribel Nivar Arias, considered that El Meloso, being free, had not exercised any type of violence against the artist La Perversa.

After the total suspension of the sentence, the rules to be fulfilled by the urban will be to have a fixed address, refrain from the carrying and possession of firearms, the consumption of alcoholic beverages and attend a behavioral center for men.

The Public Ministry had requested preventive detention for the exponent, alleging that he has been a repeat offender hitting La Perversarequest that was rejected.

Article 341 of the Penal Code establishes that the conditional suspension of the sentence may be partial or total when the conviction carries a custodial sentence equal to or less than five years.

Also if the defendant has not been previously criminally convicted.

El Meloso and La Perversa arrived at the Palace of Justice of Ciudad Nueva at the same time after 3:00 in the afternoon today.