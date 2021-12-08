“They did not believe in me, I am this”, and the Fantasy Football shines
Empoli beat Udinese in a comeback and won three other very important points regarding the race to save: many of these also arrived thanks to goals from Pinamonti, so far the protagonist of a truly spectacular season, also of course at the Fantasy Football. The boy is having a great time and he talked about it at the end of the match.
Empoli: the words of Pinamonti
“From now on, my goal is double digits. There was someone who no longer believed in me. What happened this year? There is no secret, the environment makes a lot, the trust of the coach and the club make the difference. I have not highlighted many people who did not believe in me, last year I found little space. I had not lost what people said, I am this. I am what I was ”.
Fantasy football: the numbers of Pinamonti
The year of Andrea Pinamonti’s consecration seems to have arrived. After several disappointing seasons, the former Genoa striker arrived at Empoli on tiptoe, ready to amaze, and we can say that after 16 days he has already done much. Quickly becoming a regular, he has always played from the second day, starting from the first minute on 12 occasions.
At Fantacalcio it is shining and proving to be an excellent profile to fill the role of third slot, or at least the first alternative to your three owners: in 15 appearances he scored 6 goals, with two penalties scored. Without Bajrami on the pitch he is the penalty taker, but even with the attacking midfielder it is not certain that the former Inter Milan can always show up from the spot. In total we are talking about an attacker with an average rating of 6.25 and with a phantasy of 7.25, important numbers that could easily be increased, not just a little, in the next 32 days.