“They did not believe in me, I am this”, and the Fantasy Football shines

Fantasy football: the numbers of Pinamonti

The year of Andrea Pinamonti’s consecration seems to have arrived. After several disappointing seasons, the former Genoa striker arrived at Empoli on tiptoe, ready to amaze, and we can say that after 16 days he has already done much. Quickly becoming a regular, he has always played from the second day, starting from the first minute on 12 occasions.

At Fantacalcio it is shining and proving to be an excellent profile to fill the role of third slot, or at least the first alternative to your three owners: in 15 appearances he scored 6 goals, with two penalties scored. Without Bajrami on the pitch he is the penalty taker, but even with the attacking midfielder it is not certain that the former Inter Milan can always show up from the spot. In total we are talking about an attacker with an average rating of 6.25 and with a phantasy of 7.25, important numbers that could easily be increased, not just a little, in the next 32 days.