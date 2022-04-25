They did not wait for the duel with América and Cruz Azul would already have a replacement for Reynoso

Cruz Azul already analyzes the replacement of Juan Reynoso

April 25, 2022 03:30 a.m.

Blue Cross He must define his future against America on the last day, where he can define his ticket to the league directly. The cement board would already be looking to replace the coach John Reynoso.

After adding a new game against, Jaime Ordialessports director of Cruz Azul, would be smoothing some folders at the request of the cement directive, one of them that of El Argentino Matias Almeydawho had already contacted him before the arrival of Juan Reynoso.

according to the same Matias Almeydawould have reached various agreements with Jaime Ordialeshowever, the negotiation never materialized, since after Álvaro Dávila entered La Noria as executive president of Blue Crossthe chosen one was Juan Reynoso.

How much would Cruz Azul cost to bring Matías Almeyda?

The only money that Cruz Azul would have to cancel to attract Matias Almeyda is the termination letter John Reynoso, since the Argentine DT was left as a free agent after leaving the San José Earthquakes in the MLS where he was a member.

