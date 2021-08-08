Entertainment

“They didn’t ask me for the green pass”

Alessandro Gassmann, recently returned to Italy from a trip out, tells of his (negative) experience with anti-Covid controls.

«I come back from abroad where, to get me to leave again, rightly, they ask me: certificate of vaccination, green pass, swab of the day before, they measure my fever. Arrival in Rome: nothing. To you the comment, I have none », he writes on Twitter.

From September 1st, the green pass will be mandatory to travel on airplanes, trains and ships: green light with the vaccination certificate, negative swab or coronavirus recovery.

But not before September 1, precisely.

«The checks are made at the start. If he left for a country other than his own, because he can move to Italy there are no checks, it means that the documentation was complete, what sense does it make after a few hours of flight to double-check everything “, replies a user of the platform.

Another says, “It sure won’t be perfect, but do you think you get infected on the flight? Even if it were, do you think the swab will detect something after an infection started a few hours ago? Relax a little bit ».


