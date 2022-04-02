They didn’t want Brad Pitt on ‘Friends,’ and it wasn’t because of Jennifer Aniston

The series “Friends” was the favorite sitcom of the entire audience during the 10 seasons that it was broadcast. Its plot, its iconic characters and its special guests made this television series one of the most watched in history. Famous celebrities like Bruce Willis, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Resse Witherspoon, Robin Williams, Paul Rodd, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Winona Ryder and Brad Pitt made their appearance on the show, with hilarious cameos that stole smiles from the audience. viewers.

Although the list of celebrities is long, actor Brad Pitt, who was married to Jennifer Aniston at the time, starred in one of the series’ best special cameos by participating in the ninth episode of the eighth season, called “The One With The Rumor ”, which premiered in 2001. The appearance of Brad Pitt in “Friends” caused a stir among fans of the sitcom, who went crazy to see the actor from “Troy” with his wife on television. Due to his special performance, the actor was nominated for an Emmy. However, it was not easy to convince the actor to participate in the series, since he was not prepared to act in front of a live audience.

The writer of the series, David Crane, told in an interview for “Hollywood Life” that Pitt was worried about acting in front of the public, and that made the recording of the episode a little difficult because he was doubtful of his lines.. “I think there was a little hesitation, because I’ve never done television in front of an audience, and it’s a very specific skill set. I think it’s probably a little intimidating if you haven’t done it before,” Crane said.

Despite the reservations that Brad Pitt had to appear in the series with his wife, who played Rachel Green, the actor achieved a memorable performance, and highly acclaimed by all the fans of the couple.

In the episode “The One With The Rumor,” Angelina Jolie’s ex played Will Colbert, an old friend who went to high school with Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) and his sister Monica Geller (Courteney Cox). Colbert along with Ross helped form the “I hate Rachel” club where they were in charge of creating false stories about her, they even spread the rumor that Rachel had private parts of a man and a woman, causing the high school boys to her. constantly reject. That rumor reached Chandler’s (Matthew Perry) high school, and even Monica knew about that story, but she didn’t want to tell Rachel because “I thought it might be true. And I was afraid you were going to cry and show it to me.”

In his teens, Brad Pitt’s character was obese and Rachel was the most popular girl in school, which is why he constantly made fun of Will and his overweight. Because of this, Will Colbert hates Rachel Green with all her might.