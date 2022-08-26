They died on the road and their family sued the automaker, which must pay a fine of 1.7 billion dollars.

In April 2014, an elderly American couple died in a car accident. Voncile Hill, 62, and her husband Melvin Hill, 74, They were driving on a highway in Gwinnett County, northeast of Atlanta, when a tire blew out and caused their truck, a 2002 Ford Super Duty, to roll over, crushing them. At the time, they were on their way to pick up a part for their tractor because they were farming on a farm in Reynolds, but they never made it to their destination.

The children of the couple took the case to court, which ruled in their favor a few days ago. The Gwinnett County jury made several points to support Ford’s liability in the fatal accident. The relatives claimed negligence and argued that the weak structure of the roof of the Ford F-250 contributed to his death due to the mechanics of the accident. In addition, they pointed out that the company was aware of the risk that the composition of the vehicle implied in the event of a rollover and did not warn their clients, according to what was reported. AP.

The victims of the fatal accident in Gwinnett County with their grandson Butler Prather LLP – Butler Prather LLP

The defense accompanied these arguments with evidence of 83 accidents with similar mechanics, in which the crew lost their lives or were seriously injured after being crushed by the roofs of trucks of the same brand. The family’s attorney, James E. Butler, noted that Ford sold 5.2 million Super Duty trucks with the same fault between 1999 and 2016. It was not until a later design, incorporated into the production of the 2017 model, that they reinforced the roof.

The civil case has been going on for several years and the jury assigned Ford 70% liability for the Hills’ accident, which was worth $24 million in damages. The remaining 30% was awarded to Pep Boys-Manny Moe & Jack, an automotive service chain, which put the wrong size tires on the family’s truck. The goal of the children was achieve a verdict that would warn customers of danger when boarding a Ford F-250.

Illustrative image. The Ford company denies responsibility for the accident in which two elderly people died and will appeal the fine imposed by an Atlanta jury.

In contrast, the company did not accept the accusations and will appeal the verdict. “While our condolences are with the Hill family, we do not believe the verdict is supported by the evidence and we plan to appeal.”reported in a statement published by AP weekend. The company alleges that the accident was caused because the tire in question did not have an adequate load and maintains that the driver, Melvin Hill, did not operate the vehicle with caution so they left the road, and that neither of them was wearing a seat belt. security correctly.

Ford refuses to pay a historic figure of 1.7 billion dollars, considered the second highest fine in the history of the automotive industry. The company’s lawyers argue that it is “wrong” to single out the engineers for acting deliberately, while the plaintiffs’ attorney, James Butler, argued: “I used to buy Ford trucks. I thought no one would sell a truck with such a flimsy roof. That thing is useless in an accident. I wouldn’t mind driving a convertible.”