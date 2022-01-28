they disappointed! – SOS Fanta

It’s almost time for repair auction, so let’s start looking at some forwards that you can release. In the next few days we will try to answer all your doubts, if you are undecided about some players. Meanwhile, here five in attack to be able to cut, plus two that will probably leave.

SHOMURODOV – It is Abraham’s reservation, but it finds little space. If you have it together with English you can also keep it, but by itself it is a wasted slot if you are looking for ownership. Many had him as a joker, but the space in Roma is reduced. Only 4 games to starter out of 23. You can sacrifice him to take one of the many free players that are in attack.

EL SHAARAWY – He also has little space in Rome, you can find better in attack like Caprari or Beto for example. It can be kept as a joker but in numerous leagues, in fantasy with fewer participants, on the other hand, there are attackers with a greater degree of ownership.

PUSSET – He ended up on the bench for the Beto explosion, but also for the good continuity that Deulofeu had. He can also play with them in the event of a 4-2-3-1, but the starting position is by no means a foregone conclusion. 1 goal and 1 assist, an average of 5.93: too little loot.

CUTRONE – Cutrone also has the problem of guaranteed ownership, sometimes he plays together with Pinamonti but there have been times when he made you risk playing ten. This is because Andreazzoli sometimes inserts it only in the final minutes, such as in the last two (6 and 9 minutes). In the league only 2 goals.

LASAGNA – The arrival of Simeone took away his starting shirt, this year he is a reserve. And the assist to the last is not enough to save him: he is a striker to be released from fantasy football, better to bet on the others available on the board. Also in Verona Caprari or even Simeone could be free.

Final closure with two players who could be two forced junctions, due to transfers. But they are to be released even if they do not leave. Simy he can go to Parma, there is a negotiation underway even if it has stalled in the last few hours. But it could unlock, there is expectation. Even if he will remain, he will be released, for him only one goal against Salernitana and 5.91 on average. All the opposite of a year ago. Also Muriqi he can go away, he deals with Mallorca. The attacker is still in Formello, even today, and awaits news. The operation is closing. Forced release if it starts, release by choice if it remains. Many have taken him as Deputy Immobile, but when Ciro is not there it is not even said that he will play as the owner because Pedro can do the false new. And even if he plays he doesn’t score: 0 goals in the league. Better to have another striker, even if you have real estate in pink. But now we expect news on the sales and maybe already in the next few hours …

