They disassemble the Apple Thunderbolt 4 cable and discover why it is worth 180 euros

Along with the Mac Studio and the Studio Display, Apple introduced a Thunderbolt 4 cable capable of moving data at 40 Gbps and with the capacity to power any machine with up to 100 W. Specifications that come at a price of 149 euros, and now we know why.

One of the best cables on the market

Apple sells two variants of this Thunderbolt 4, the 1.8-meter one, which costs the aforementioned 149 euros, and the three-meter one, which amounts to 179 euros. Some prices that attract attention, without a doubt, but that are justified in the quantity of technology and in the quality of the materials included in its interior.

This is how ChargerLAB shows us, who have published a video on YouTube with the exploded view of this interesting cable. As the charger specialists show us, the new Thunderbolt cable comes with a braided finish that allows it to be twisted without tangling, making it more durable. But, beyond a usual finish, it hides excellent build quality.

in solo five millimeters in diameter we find a 19-strand coaxial cable. The cable is protected by a woven layer resistant to water and dust. Beneath this protective barrier is another protective layer made of a thermoplastic that includes a metallic layer to insulate it electromagnetically.





Of the 19 cables that make up the set, 5 of them are copper clad and are responsible for moving the power. As we see in the video, most cables are plated with silver and pure copper. The set also includes a pair of plastic-coated cables that are used for USB 2.0 transmission, as this is a cable that is backwards compatible with Thunderbolt 3 and conventional USB.

Moving from the cable to the connectors we continue with a large amount of technology in a small space. Protected by a hard plastic chassis and a brass cover we find several components. One of the most important is a chip made by Intel that manages the Thunderbolt connection and reconstructs the signal to reduce the jitter. The 24 pins of each connector are all gold plated.

With all this, we are facing a really high quality cable. A cable where the best available materials have been used and, thanks to this, it is much less susceptible to interference. That without counting on the Intel chip that stabilizes the signal and allows speeds, as we have already said, of 40 Gb per second. a wire with a specific audience that now has a high-quality alternative For your needs.