They discharged the photographer attacked by the surroundings of Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne

The photographer attacked by the companions of Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne – Credits: @Archivo

Peter Orquerathe photographer attacked by the surroundings of Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne he had been hospitalized for ten days, after having suffered a fracture in his right elbow and, as a result of that, he had to be hospitalized. After discharge, he questioned the Justice for authorizing the aggressors to leave the country after paying bail.

This Tuesday, the photographer was discharged after being hospitalized and operated twice as a result of the aggression he suffered from friends of Hollywood figures Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne, when they were visiting Buenos Aires.

“Peter”, as he is known by his colleagues on the street, was admitted to the Argerich hospital, where he was treated for having suffered an open fracture at the level of his right elbow.

“It was a very tragic episode in my life. Am freelancingI don’t have a salary. Now I’m out of the loop. This has ruined my life, I cannot afford my family, and I am going through this situation without knowing what to do,” said Pedro, who works for the RS Fotos Agency, in statements to the press, when he left the health center.

Likewise, he pointed out sitting in a wheelchair: “For 60 days I have to have my arm totally immobilized and it is the time necessary for a primary recovery. Then, a year and a half, at least, for a full recovery.”

Hours later, Orquera had a brief dialogue with THE NATION. “Thank God I was discharged from the hospital at 5:00 p.m. I take this opportunity to thank all the messages of encouragement and unconditional support that you had with me in this difficult moment, thank you from the bottom of my heart, “she added.

Peter, leaving the hospital, was awaited by Carlos, the taxi driver who called the SAME while he was unconscious. Like this, he recalled the impressive scene and can’t control the emotion.

Let us remember that Orquera was attacked in the neighborhood of La Boca, when he was trying to portray the visit to the country of the two renowned actresses. He took a sequence of photos of the Australian Margot Robbie and the British Cara Delevingne, leaving a restaurant

At that moment he was rebuked by two men who would form that they had traveled “incognito” with actresses. It was about Jac Rhys Hopkins and Josey McNamara, two film producers friends of the actresses.

Orquera filed the complaint, and the defendants had to testify before the Justice. In doing so, they denied responsibility for the attack. Finally, and after paying a deposit of two million pesos each, they were authorized to leave the country, although they must return when they are summoned again and the cause is concern.