They discover a cemetery in Samaná that dates from approximately 3,000 to 4,000 years old

A group of Dominican archaeologists discovered through excavation an old graveyard in the eastern part of the Samaná Peninsula, specifically in El Cabo, northeast of the Dominican Republic.

The finding, which It is estimated to be between 3,000 and 4,000 years old.was made just over a month ago while the team was working on another research project.

As reported to Listín Diario journalists by archaeologist Adolfo López, for almost four years, the group has been searching for the origin of the first settlers of the island of Santo Domingo.

“What interests us is to know where they came from, on what date, who they were, what their customs were, what relations they had with other groups of the Insular and Continental Caribbean,” he said.

In order to find out all this, López explained that the group, made up of specialists in Archaeological Methodology and human remains, are executing archaeological excavations in various areas of the country.

The main purpose of these excavations is to fundamentally search for burial areas to obtain human remains and carry out DNA studiesphysical anthropology and disease, at Harvard University.

“We try to build the origin, life and development of the first inhabitants of HispaniolaLopez emphasized.

They also intend to find out, through the analysis of starches, what were the products that these ancestors cultivated and consumed.

The cemetery

“We have been working in Samaná for more than four years, looking for archaic remains, but this specific cemetery we found it a month agoWe have been digging it for a month,” he explained.

He said that it has been a very important discovery for Dominican history because it is the first time that remains of archaic groups have been found

“We have already found 18 buried individuals and the scattered remains of many more, that is, it is a sample that had never been found,” added the archaeologist.

The group estimates that the remains found could be between 3,000 and 4,000 years old, however, the data is still not very precise.

López stated that the remains found will be taken this week to the United States for evaluation purposes. According to him, she stated, depending on the results of those studies, it will be possible to confirm the age of the cemetery.

He added that in addition to the human remains, the excavation team found other magical-religious elements that give even more evidence of the archaic period, including stones carved in the shape of skulls.

The group in charge of this research works in conjunction with Dominican and foreign entities such as the Guahayona Institute, in Puerto Rico, the García Arévalo Foundation, the Museum of Dominican Man, the National Directorate of Museums and the Vice Ministry of Protected Areas of the Dominican Republic.