Games They discover a hidden ability of Latenna of Elden Ring

An observant player has discovered a Elden Ring Latenna’s Secret Ability. FromSoftware’s open-world fantasy epic allows players to collect a wide variety of summoning ashes, which allow them to summon helpful spirits in particularly difficult areas. Latenna’s mission in the Elden Ring makes the skilled archer a powerful spirit companion, though she apparently possesses another method of fighting as well. Latenna from Elden Ring is one of the most useful summons in the Elden Ringand Reddit user neoPie has found a hidden ability for this recently a way to increase its strength. Route you must follow to not ruin the Elden Ring side quests Elden Ring Latenna Hidden Ability When players first meet this NPC, she has recently lost her wolf companion, which takes away her mobility and makes her a completely immobile archer. However, neoPie discovered that Elden Ring’s Latenna is able to ride enemy wolves.. Unfortunately, the wolf will still attack the player along with other nearby enemies. This, however, makes her a very powerful summon. A new Elden Ring mod allows you to create custom summons Elden Ring contains many secrets hidden waiting to be discovered, and Latenna’s ability to ride an enemy wolf is probably one of those details.

