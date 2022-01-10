https://it.sputniknews.com/20220108/discover-a-new-planet-of-out-of-the-big-est-solar-system-14527598.html

They discover a new planet outside of Earth’s largest solar system

They discover a new planet outside of Earth’s largest solar system

Researchers from the Institute of Astronomy of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) have discovered an exoplanet (planet outside the … 08.01.2022, Sputnik Italy

2022-01-08T23: 29 + 0100

2022-01-08T23: 29 + 0100

2022-01-08T23: 29 + 0100

space

exoplanets

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnnit1.img.sputniknews.com/img/804/55/8045543_1:0:1068:600_1920x0_80_0_0_ccbd83ee2c5b6aaa2d3898555fa62e3c.jpg

The exoplanet, named TOI 2257 b, was located with the support of the SAINT-EX telescope which operates from the San Pedro Mártir National Astronomical Observatory in Baja, California, and which is coordinated by researcher Yilen Gómez Maqueo Chew. was carried out as part of a survey conducted in coordination with Laurence Sabin and Marco Gómez Muñoz, researchers of the Institute of Astronomy (IA) at the Ensenada headquarters, and which will be published in the specialized journal Astronomy and Astrophysics. TOI 2257 b is 2.2 times larger than Earth and revolves around its star -M- every 35 days. It is believed to be a more gaseous exoplanet than Earth’s, with an eccentric oval orbit, which sometimes places it closer or further from its star. Similarly, the SAINT-EX telescope detected curved light (light that receives from its star) and a phenomenon similar to an eclipse, since as soon as the planet TOI 2257 b approaches its star M, it darkens. 19 collaborators from different academic institutions participated in the research, among others, including: the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of California, the University of Cambridge and the University of Geneva. The study tries to clarify how planetary systems work, since until the 1990s the only known planets were those of the solar system. “Once we find the exoplanets, we realize that they are very different from what we hypothesized and this helps us to better understand the process of formation of planetary systems and how they evolve. or, ”said Yilen Gómez.

Sputnik Italy feedback.it@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

2022

Sputnik Italy feedback.it@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News bulletin

it_IT

Sputnik Italy feedback.it@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnit1.img.sputniknews.com/img/804/55/8045543_134:0:934:600_1920x0_80_0_0_3ded1c17ed2732168cddf2e0111ca7f2.jpg

Sputnik Italy feedback.it@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

Sputnik Italy feedback.it@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

space, exoplanets