They discover a new planet outside of Earth’s largest solar system

Researchers from the Institute of Astronomy of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) have discovered an exoplanet (planet outside the solar system) larger than Earth.

The exoplanet, named TOI 2257 b, was located with the support of the SAINT-EX telescope which operates from the San Pedro Mártir National Astronomical Observatory in Baja, California, and which is coordinated by researcher Yilen Gómez Maqueo Chew.

The discovery was made as part of an investigation conducted in coordination with Laurence Sabin and Marco Gómez Muñoz, researchers from the Institute of Astronomy (IA) at the Ensenada headquarters, and which will be published in the specialized journal Astronomy and Astrophysics.

“It was first identified with data from the TESS satellite, which is observing the entire sky for exoplanets, but its existence has been confirmed with telescopes from Earth such as the SAINT-EX, to make sure it was a planet and not something else ”, explained Gómez Maqueo Chew in a statement issued by the Directorate General of Social Communications of the UNAM.

TOI 2257 b is 2.2 times larger than Earth and revolves around its star -M- every 35 days. It is believed to be a more gaseous exoplanet than Earth’s, with an eccentric oval orbit, which sometimes places it closer or further from its star.

Similarly, the SAINT-EX telescope has detected curved light (light it receives from its star) and an eclipse-like phenomenon, since as soon as the planet TOI 2257 b approaches its star M, it darkens.

The research was attended by, among others, 19 collaborators from various academic bodies, including: the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of California, the University of Cambridge and the University of Geneva.

The study tries to clarify how planetary systems work, since until the 1990s the only known planets were those of the solar system.

“Once we find the exoplanets, we realize that they are very different from what we hypothesized and this helps us to better understand the process of formation of planetary systems and how they evolve,” said Yilen Gómez.

