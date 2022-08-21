They discover a part of a foot in the hot springs of Yellowstone

Bison attacks a man in Yellowstone National Park 1:11

(CNN) — A part of a foot is found inside a shoe floating in one of Yellowstone Park’s deepest hot springs, sparking an investigation by the National Park Service.

An employee made the discovery Tuesday, according to a statement from Morgan Warthin, public affairs officer for Yellowstone National Park. The foot was found in the Abyss Pool hot springs, located in the West Thumb Geyser Basin in the southern part of the park, Warthin said.

The basin and parking lot were temporarily closed, but have since reopened, according to Warthin.

Park authorities have ruled out a violent crime, the National Park Service said in a news release Friday, and point to a possible death last month.

“Evidence from the investigation thus far suggests that an incident involving a person likely occurred on the morning of July 31, 2022 at Abyss Pool,” the statement said.

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the death, authorities said.

The Abyss Pool is up to 16 meters (53 feet) deep, according to the National Park Service. It has a temperature of about 60 degrees Celsius (140 degrees Fahrenheit), Warthin said.

The water from these hot springs can “severely burn” visitors, the service warns on its website.