They discover a scene from Fallout 3 that only appears in rare conditions

Fallout 3 already had dynamic conversations in 2008.

Fallout 3 is probably one of the best games of the first decade of the 2000s and the installment that launched the series to stardom after Bethesda took over the Interplay franchise. 14 years after its premiere, players are still finding curiosities that had not been discovered before, or at least those that the community had not echoed too much. In this case it is a short scene with an NPC It only appears if you meet certain requirements.

Specifically, it is a small dialogue with a ghoul NPC named Griffon. If you talk to Griffon while wearing a wig, a dialogue option appears where the protagonist points out that they both have the same hairstyle, to which Griffon replies, “Aheh. Um…yeah, look at that. We pretty much have the same haircut. What are the chances of that? Aheh,” shares a Reddit user.

“griffon is a scammer which sells Aqua ‘Cura’, a special brand of Aqua Pura purified water (actually dirty, irradiated water in old Aqua Pura bottles) that supposedly cures ghouls and restores their youth, which ultimately includes giving them back their hair. That is why wear a wig and awkwardly deflect your probing if you also have a wig”, adds another user as context for this awkward conversation with Griffon.

In Bethesda they already mention Fallout 5, although they give one of lime and one of sand

Fallout 3 was a revolution for the series, which went from being a classic point and click RPG with tactical turn-based combat, to a first person RPG with shooting and melee action, a new dialogue system, etc. Bethesda opted to adapt the formula for his biggest hit to date, The Elder Scrolls series. In recent days there has been talk of a possible return of the saga, but in the hands of Obsidian, Fallout New Vegas 2 could be a reality soon.

