They discover a way to quickly finish off the gargoyles of the Siofra River in Elden Ring

Elden Ring features some of the most unique and challenging bosses in FromSoftware’s entire Souls series, and that includes the giant stone gargoyles that players can find in areas like the Siofra River or Nokron. can guess a real challenge due to its resistance and its agile and powerful attacksbut a player has discovered what his weak point is, the gravity.

As in other matchups, if you get make the gargoyles of the Siofra river aqueduct fall off the cliff, they will die automatically without doing anything at all. You just have to have some patience and a bit of wisdom when positioning yourself near the cliff and waiting for them to make the appropriate attack without getting killed or falling yourself. Check out this Reddit user’s clip to find out how it’s done.

In fact, “make them fall” bosses over cliffs or small heights is a known trick of Elden Ring, although it should be noted that with the passing of updates, some of these bugs have already been fixedLike the Fire Giant. Hopefully, once this is known, it will also be fixed soon by placing some kind of invisible wall or removing fall damage from these bosses.

An Elden Ring glitch allows torrent to fly above midlands

The bosses of Elden Ring are, without a doubt, one of the biggest attractions of this Open world role-playing game from the creators of Dark Souls, but in the most complicated ones, a little help never hurts. Even if it’s cheating. Check out our Elden Ring review for all the details on what’s new from FromSoftware.