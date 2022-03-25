They discover an effect of Covid that affects many more people in the long term than previously thought

“Why had he come to the kitchen?. The umpteenth time it happens, it is logical to assume stress, exhaustion or advanced old age. Luckily, a paper led by Fleni -in collaboration with institutions from the five continents- gives another scientific support to the daily forgetfulness. They say he post-cognitive impairment Covid is a lot More frequently than we thought: it affects between 58% and 65% of those who had moderate to severe coronavirus, and at least 20% of mild cases.

The depressing thing is the times. The authors of the work clarify that the pictures persisted between one and six months after infection. One of the studies analyzed speaks of at least seven months.



The figures are overwhelming. Assuming that the 8.8 million people recovered from Covid in Argentina had passed the infection in a mild form, that 20% of cases with cognitive impairment would be represented by about 1.8 million people.

But since many of the survivors had a moderate to severe infection, the extent of the cognitive deficit would be much greater.

Solidity



The paper (which we will detail shortly) stands out for two reasons. First of all, the finding, which once again confirms that the blanket of late Covid (or long covid) it is, in size, on a par with the pandemic experience itself.

The reported cognitive impairment spans both the acute phase (ie, infection) and the later phase. And, as was said, it runs for severe, moderate, mild and even asymptomatic.

Secondly, it stands out method. The authors did not analyze a group of patients themselves, but did what is known as a “literature review”, a review of the publications on the subject, in order to draw new conclusions. They sniffed 6,202 articles, of which they kept 27.

From there, the neurological evaluation of 2,103 patients and 506 people who functioned as a “control group” was extracted, that is, who had not contracted Covid. The mean age of the patients was 56 years. In the control group, 50 years.

a plus

But while the posts they review papers of third parties usually stay there, in the “review”, in this work they gave it one more twist: they added, based on protocolized methodological guidelines, a meta analysis.

In other words, instead of merely reviewing the publications, they launched a scientific investigation based on the enormous amount of data from the selected “literature”.



Why is this important? The methodological soundness may help to counteract a certain tendency to underestimate the problems related to the mind and cognition. From fatigue that leads to wandering or slow executive functions to memory problems, these are conditions that are more difficult to detect than, say, pneumonia.

WHO imprint

The work, published in February in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia-The journal of the Alzheimer’s Association with the title “Changes in cognitive functioning after Covid-19: A systematic review and meta-analysis” (Changes in cognitive functioning after Covid-19: a systematic review and meta-analysis), was born from an exchange with the team dedicated to neurological disorders of the World Health Organization (WHO), a group headed by the Argentine researcher Ricardo Allegri, who acted as a “bridge” with Fleni, an institution where he leads the area of ​​Cognitive Neurology.

Lucia Crivellia member of his team and head of Fleni’s Neuropsychology Department, is the lead author of the paper and who spoke with Clarion.

The researcher detailed the question from which they started: “Do healthy adults who had Covid-19 have cognitive deficits, compared to those who did not?“.

After their exhaustive analysis, “the answer to that question was ‘yes’”Crivelli said. Then came the second question: “Of the different cognitive functions, which ones were altered in post-Covid patients?”



The list of these functions measures the importance of this topic: attention, memory, executive functions, orientation and language. “And it could also be altered the visuospatial functions”, added the researcher naturally, as if the expression were in common use.

Somewhere, it is. Visuospatial functions also refer to the most elemental aspects of everyday organization: it is nothing less than the possibility of locate objects in space.

To varying degrees depending on the patient, the Covid researchers observed many of these “deficits.”

The cases

Unfortunately, the authors highlighted in the paper the scant evidence available to establish a clear correlation between severity of Covid and degree of cognitive deficit.

While in moderate to severe conditions, the prevalence of this post-Covid deterioration exceeded half of the cases (between 54% and 65%but in the acute phase was 61% to 80%), the differences in the results of the studies analyzed make it difficult to deduce that asymptomatic and mild Covid suffer neurological repercussions in direct proportion to the severity with which they had suffered from the virus.

An important point is that, although the average age of the patients was 56 years, a good part of those analyzed were in their thirties, which throws out the idea that cognitive deterioration is due to age. And, of course, none of the patients had any neurological history.

Slowness

In the “light” ones, as was said, one of the works (by Ecuadorian authors) reported a incidence of cognitive impairment in 20% of cases and up to half a year after the disease. In the control group, this incidence had been 2%.

What was most evident in the patients was a “change in speed of information processing”, summed up the expert.

It is the closest thing to a computer that has a delay in its functions because it requires a set-up. The computer would be the brain; the set-up, the pass of the timea variable that, Crivelli hoped, would lead -in most cases- to the deterioration being diluted.

However, until that happens, a person recovered from Covid could suffer an affectation in very specific cognitive domains, details the paper.

Mainly, in the executive functionson the memory and in the attentionin most cases, up to three months later of the illness.

Also, in even more specific areas, such as working memory (or working memory)which covers the short term), in the learningat inhibitory control (the ability to govern the responses, behaviors and thoughts we have), in situations of change of scenery and in the phonological verbal fluency.

Challenge

There was a lot of talk about the “mental fog” by Covid. Would it make sense to think that the pandemic circumstance itself (and not necessarily SARS-CoV-2) generated these pictures of erratic dispersion?

Crivelli said no: “Some time ago we published a study in which we measured the variables anxiety and depression. In that case, the patients and the control group were the same.”

It is that “the duels, the isolation… everything made the groups not differentiated. What we measure now exceeds what is expected”.

To do

The cognitive impairment mentioned could easily be overshadowed because one, despite everything, feels that it works almost usually. However, It is not an issue to minimize.

Among other things, because there is no certainty about the persistence of symptoms: “Many of the patients reported feeling that they were slowing down, even after seven months, but traces of cognitive deficit could last longer. There is a lack of studies that follow up after a year”.

What to do besides wait? Crivelli summed it up: “The first thing is to have a diagnosis. As in any disorder, when you have a concern about your cognitive situation, you have to be seen “.

That is, “measure attention, memory and other cognitive functions, to see if there is a deficit. If there is, the doctor could indicate waiting, to see if it goes away on its own or, instead, carry out rehabilitation, sometimes individual, sometimes They are different tools to compensate for these sequels”.

