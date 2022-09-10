They discover that humans performed surgery 31,000 years ago

8 September 2022

image source, Tim Maloney Caption, The cut in the bone reveals it was intentional.

The oldest evidence of surgical amputation was discovered in a cave in Indonesia.

Investigators found the buried body of a young man from 31,000 years old showing evidence of amputation in a leg.

The finding pushes back the origin of this complicated surgery by more than 24,000 years.

After the procedure, the young man was cared for by his community for years until his death, the archaeologists say.

Melandri Vlok, the investigator who examined the body, said it was “pretty clear” that surgery had been carried out.

Survived and recovered

A detailed examination of the young man’s body, the details of which are published in the magazine Naturetook place when the person was a child.

The growth and healing of the leg bone suggest that the boy recovered, he lived another six to nine years, probably dying in his late teens or early 20s.

The tomb was excavated in a cave called Liang Tebo, in the province of Kalimantan, on the Indonesian island of borneoa site where some of the oldest cave art in the world is found.

One of the three researchers who found and excavated the grave, Tim Maloney, a professor at Griffith University in Australia, said he was “excited and terrified” at the same time to reveal the ancient bones.

image source, Tim Maloney Caption, In addition to the missing left foot, the leg bones show signs of healing.

“We very carefully cleaned the deposits and searched the lower half of the remains. We could see that the left foot was missing, but also that the remaining bone fragments were unusual,” Maloney told BBC News.

“So we were excited about the variety of possibilities, including surgery, that had caused this.”

The excavation team then asked the Vlok, who works at the University of Sydney, to examine the remains. “With a discovery like this,” he said, “it’s a mix of excitement and sadness, because this happened to one person.”

“This person – a child – experienced a lot of pain, even if it was 31,000 years ago.”

Surgery, not punishment or ritual

Maloney explained that because this person showed signs of being cared for during his recovery and for the rest of his life, archaeologists are confident that it was an operation, rather than some kind of punishment or ritual.

“For them to have been able to live in this mountainous terrain, it is very likely that the rest of their community has invested in their care,” he explained.

Charlotte Robertson, an archaeologist at Durham University in the UK, who was not involved in the discovery but has reviewed the findings, added that this calls into question the view that medicine and surgery came late in human history.

image source, Jose Garcia/Griffith University Caption, Drawing that portrays what the young man with the amputated foot would be like, 31,000 years ago.

“It shows us that caring is an innate part of the human being,” he told the BBC. “We cannot underestimate our ancestors.”

Amputations, he noted, require a comprehensive knowledge of human anatomy and surgical hygiene, and a technical ability considerable.

“Today, you think of amputation in the Western context, it’s a very safe operation. You anesthetize the person, use sterile procedures, control bleeding and manage pain.”

“Then you see that 31,000 years ago, someone is performing an amputation on this person and they’re successful.”

Maloney and his colleagues are now investigating what kind of stone surgical tools might have been used at the time.

image source, Tim Maloney Caption, The body was carefully buried in the Liang Tebo cave.