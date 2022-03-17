They discover that the final bosses of Elden Ring bear the initials of George RR Martin

Long before Elden Ring reached the market and experienced complete commercial success, we already knew that Hidetaka Miyazaki was collaborating with George R.R. Martinthe famous writer of the literary saga song of ice and fire, to shape the world of FromSoftware’s new video game. Now that we have been able to play it thoroughly and complete its story 100%, it is still hard for us to see the author’s pen in the game universe, no matter how much Miyazaki himself has explained it, although the community has already noticed some other detail that demonstrates your participation in the project.

No, we are not talking about the famous sword from Game of Thrones, but about something a little more subtle still: the names of the main final bosses of Game of Thrones. Elden Ring begin with the writer’s initials. You have already fought against Godfrey, Rennala, Radagon and Marika? If you have done it, you will know the importance they have in the plot of the game. Now look at his initials: GRRM, George RR Martin. It is something that has gone unnoticed until now but has made the players who have noticed its detail smile.

Other final bosses that share initials with the writer

But there is more: not only do these four characters bear the initials of the writer, but many of the most important bosses in the game apart from these four also have a name that begins with one of these four letters. Godwyn, Gideon, Radahn, Ranni, Maliketh, Mohg… All these enemies Elden Ring they share initials with George RR Martin, something that obviously cannot be a coincidence. What other details related to the writer could we be missing? Bearing in mind that there are already a couple of easter eggs like that, it wouldn’t be surprising if there were some more hiding out in the Midlands.

This discovery shows that Elden Ring is a “colossal and unthinkable” proposal that He never stops giving us new surprises at every step we take and that has come to become an instant classic, forever changing the paradigm of what it means to live a grand open world adventure“, as we told you in our analysis. If you want to get lost as little as possible, we recommend having our guide at hand.