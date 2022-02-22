They discover the recipe for the salad that Jennifer Aniston ate every day during her ten years in ‘Friends’

Jennifer Aniston She became a mass phenomenon between 1994 and 2004 for her portrayal of Rachel Green in ‘Friends’. However, nobody gave him anything from her to become one of the faces of the success of the series. In fact, during the filming of her, she took care of her physique by eating a salad every day that would end up being the most desired secret by all her followers. Now, two decades later, a tiktoker has just revealed how she prepared that dish, making it go viral.

Even though Courtney Cox, friend and companion of Jennifer Aniston (she gave life to Monica Geller in ‘Firends’), would refer in an interview granted to ‘Los Angeles Times’ in 2010 to the prized salad, the truth is that its preparation remained a great mystery . “It was a Jennifer-enhanced Cobb salad with turkey bacon, chickpeas and I don’t know what,” he said, referring to the popular US dish made up of iceberg lettuce, tomato, bacon, chicken breast, boiled egg, avocado and blue cheese.

This is how the salad that Jennifer Aniston ate every day in her ten years of ‘Friends’ is prepared.AP

‘The Independent’ and ‘The New York Post’ would shed more light in 2015 by revealing that the “salad perfect” by Jennifer Aniston contained “bulgur, onion, parsley, mint, chopped pistachios, diced cucumber, chickpeas and feta cheese”. Until now TikTok has ended up uncovering the mystery with a video with more than 100,000 likes and shared about 8,000 times.

David Beckham reveals that Victoria Beckham eats the same thing for 25 years

Although Jennifer Aniston’s ten years eating the same thing seems like an insurmountable milestone, david beckham has surprised the world after revealing in an interview that his wife victoria beckham It has been doing the same for 25 years. “As long as I’ve known her, Victoria only eats grilled fish and steamed vegetables. She rarely gets out of there,” he confesses in a podcast. “The only time she’s eaten something off my plate was when I was pregnant with Harper and it was the most amazing thing. It was one of my favorite dinners. I don’t remember what it was, but I know she hasn’t eaten it since,” she revealed. .