They discover two new therapies that help improve pain in the spine

The lumbago or back pain It is a tremendously common condition, largely due to the increasingly sedentary lifestyle that has become widespread in many countries around the world and the long hours we are forced to spend in front of the computer.

Although it is difficult to completely eliminate it until these causes are tackled, the truth is that it does we have many strategies that seem to be effective when it comes to tackling it.

significant improvements

Now a randomized clinical trial has shown that an approach based on individualized postural therapy (IPT) of six to eight weeks duration and a multidisciplinary biopsychosocial intervention called ICE, can achieve small but statistically significant reductions in back pain disability over a three-month period, greater than current methods.





This is how the authors publish it in the specialized media NEVERin which they detail that the IPT consists of the realignment of posture based on exercises designed to control posture, coordination and muscle balance, while ICE consists of stratifying patients according to their risk of progression from acute pain to chronic pain and the identification of biopsychosocial factors that contribute to pain.

Therapies prescribed by specialists

In the specific case of the IPT, the usual postures are studied, whether standing or sitting, and a series of exercises are prescribed to achieve a permanent correction of them. Therefore, it is a therapy that requires the assistance of a qualified professional to carry it out.

Something similar happens with the ICEin which the evaluation of the specific profile of each patient is necessary to achieve maximum effectiveness and, therefore, it is required that it be prescribed by a person trained to carry out this individualized evaluation.





References

Choudhry NK, Fifer S, Fontanet CP, et al. Effect of a Biopsychosocial Intervention or Postural Therapy on Disability and Health Care Spending Among Patients With Acute and Subacute Spine Pain: The SPINE CARE Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA (2022). doi:10.1001/jama.2022.22625