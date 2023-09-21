They discovered a wooden structure before our species: it changes what we knew

A surprising discovery by archaeologists from the Universities of Liverpool and Aberystwyth is changing the understanding of early humans’ building abilities.

According to recent research published in the journal ‘Nature’, humans were already building wooden structures five million years ago, much earlier than previously thought.

This discovery was made during excavations at the Kalambo Falls archaeological site located in Zambia (Africa). Existence of extremely well-preserved wood at least 476,000 years old discoveredWhich means it predates the evolution of our own species, Homo sapiens.

Microscopic analysis of cut marks left by stone tools in wood shows that these are ancient Humans were able to shape and join two large logs to create a structure.

It is believed that this construction was probably the foundation of a platform or part of a house. The discovery is the world’s first evidence of the deliberate creation of logs for assembly.

Until now, Stone Age humans were primarily known to use wood for lighting fires, carving wood, and making spears.

The rarity of this discovery was that the wood was found in ancient archaeological sites, which tends to decay and disappear over time. However, At Kalambo Falls, the permanently high water level has preserved the wood exceptionally well.

Professor Larry Barham, of the Department of Archaeology, Classics and Egyptology at the University of Liverpool, who leads the research project ‘Deep Roots of Humanity’, said: “This discovery has changed the way I think about our earliest ancestors. ”

“Forget the ‘Stone Age’ label and look at what these guys were doing: They were building something new and bigger out of wood. They used their intelligence, imagination and skill to create something they’d never done before. Had seen, something that they had that had never been seen before. Existed,” said the research leader.

This was the technique that the researchers used

These were expertly dated by experts at Aberystwyth University using new luminescence dating techniques. These methods allow the antiquity to be determined by determining when the minerals present in the sand around discovered locations were last exposed to sunlight.

Professor Geoff Duller of Aberystwyth University highlighted the importance of these new dating techniques and said: “In this great age, it is very difficult to find a date and luminescence has been used to do this. These new methods have far-reaching implications.” , as they allow us to go far back in time and reconstruct sites that allow us to take a look at human evolution.”

The archaeological site is located on the Kalambo River, right on the banks of an impressive 235 meter high waterfall, which marks the border between Zambia and the Tanzanian region of Rukwa, next to Lake Tanganyika.

The area has been included in UNESCO’s “provisional” list to be declared a World Heritage Site due to its great archaeological importance.

Professor Barham highlighted the uniqueness of Kalambo Falls as an extraordinary place and valuable heritage for Zambia. He confessed, “The ‘Deep Roots’ team is looking forward to the site continuing to reveal exciting discoveries as its flooded sands are explored.”

It was given a new archaeological and cultural heritage park



