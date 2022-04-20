They discuss the life cycle of the Home Office; “it’s dying”

On the Twitter social network, users discussed the end of the life cycle of the home office and this is what they pointed out.

In Mexico, the option to perform remote work is provided by only 10.6 percent of jobs.

According to a survey carried out in 2020, 93 percent of workers in Mexico considered that the home office was much more effective than office work.

Is the life cycle of the home office over? There’s nothing to do? These questions were asked by users once a Twitter thread fueled the discussion about the advantages, disadvantages of remote work, its importance and the reasons why keeping working from home should continue to be an option or, on the contrary, those for which it should no longer be an alternative.

For some time, when the numbers of contagions due to the pandemic were quite high, even before the arrival of vaccines was even a possibility, the option of working from home was imposed more by force than by pleasure to practically all sectors. possible.

However, now that a large part of the population has received at least one vaccine, and that infections have been reduced, some wonder how much time remains for the home office to be eradicated. In fact, the Mexican Republic at this time has maintained at a historic total green traffic light, fact that will remain at least until May 1according to data from the Government of Mexico.

In figures from the end of 2021, for example, belonging to the results of the National Survey of Occupation and Employment (ENOE), they show that “At the national level, the percentage of employment that can be developed under the teleworking modality is 10.6%”, a figure that to date could be reducing day by day.

For this reason, some Twitter users have wondered if there is still a way to “save” the home office from what seems to be the end of this modality for a large part of the population and for employers.

They discuss the end of the life cycle of the home office

From a Twitter thread that went viral in a short time, the discussion about the life cycle of the home office managed to capture the attention of several users who shared their point of view on what seems to be the imminent end of teleworking.

This was the tweet shared by the Twitter user:

The Home Office is dying and we are doing nothing to protect it. — Former Senator of Kidzania (Taylor’s Version) (@fmoronesr) April 19, 2022

Users mainly criticized companies in general that, despite being able to do so, prefer to return to the traditional modality and leave behind the days when the pandemic did not allow them to work in a common environment, and although there were those who defended the work of office, were quite few in contrast:

“It’s very heavy, you think about all the things you could be doing instead of being in traffic for so long, we didn’t learn anything in the pandemic.” @Hilda14873603 “I saw a lot of people on LinkedIn bragging that everyone in their companies quickly adopted the home office, that they were ahead of the curve, that they were modern companies, that it was in their DNA, and now that they’ve been brought back to the office, they stayed.” @jcrockr “100% face-to-face for a year! Courage, at first it’s hard, but… that of living together and godining has its charm “. @MarisaRamosAbas “I have been in a home office for 10 years and I would not change it for anything in the world. What need do they have to see one’s face at work? What should matter to them is that, the work, period”. ‘Face-to-face work’ makes you social, but at what cost? We are polluting more, spending more, wasting more time going back and forth, and that takes time away from your life to do other things.” @Michelv13 “Ecofriendly companies or companies that say ‘sustainable’ somewhere in their speech should not make their people return”. @tahucal

It is a fact that not all jobs, as explained by the INEGI study, have the facility to become telecommuting, however, it is noteworthy that many people do not have that option even if their job does meet the requirements. What do you think? Do you think I should finish working from home or should I continue?

