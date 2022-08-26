They dismantle a drug trafficking gang related to “Comandante Lacandón” and reveal details of how he operated

The CICNAG is made up of the Public ministry , Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Defense among other institutions, whose start of activities was recently announced with the objective of joining forces against activities related to drug trafficking .

Authorities that make up the Inter-institutional Center against Drug Activity in Guatemala (CICNAG) offered a press conference this Thursday, August 25 to give details of the results of an operation in which they dismantled a criminal organization.

According to the authorities, the operation originated after a landing of an illegal plane in San Luis, Petén, registered on September 25, 2021.

As they indicated, located a burned aircraft and in the surroundings they found 260 packets of cocaine, corresponding to 293.22 kilos.

As a result of this operation, the security forces captured Wilber Arnoldo Cabrera Francoaliases Commander Lacandonpresumed criminal organization leader.

Frank Cabrera it was linked to process in October 2021 for crimes of drug trafficking Y carrying of war weapons.

The authorities detailed this Thursday, August 25, that they managed to obtain information about connections that Cabrera Franco had with people who operated in the illicit activities and developed a new phase of the research.

Gerson Russell Joy, Prosecutor of the Drug Trafficking Crimes Sectiondetailed that Cabrera Frank He was the one who identified places where aircraft could land and made the necessary connections for the transfer of the drug.

Russell added that in the criminal structure people were also identified who operated as “coordinators”, who were in charge of giving instructions to people to move and store the drugfor later protect her Y send it to Mexico.

The researchers of Public ministry They also determined that the organization had the support of community leaders, to go undetected by the security forces.

after executing 9 search procedures which allowed the dismantling of a criminal structure. pic.twitter.com/TkI1pnhghY — Guatemalan MP (@MPguatemala) August 25, 2022

“The organization operated in Peten Y Upper Verapaztwo of the places hardest hit on the topic of drug trafficking by air,” said Rusell.

During the first phase of the operation, called “criminal triangle”, the security forces 15 people were arrestedbetween them three members of the Guatemalan Army.

In the second phase, “Criminal Triangle / Illegal Traces”, the authorities report eight apprehended.

Captures:

Vicente Sacul Sacul, aka El Profe

Lorenzo Sacul Sacul, alias Lencho

Amílcar Rockael Leal de León, aka Rocky

Cervin Manolo Aacté Córdova, alias Manolo

Elder Acté Córdova, alias Elder

Renato William Tock Ico, aka William

David Napoleon Barrientosowner of Ministry of the Interiordetailed that the operation was big scale and that nine MP prosecutors were deployed, 200 anti-narcotics items, three aircraft12 patrol cars, 12 officers, 150 soldiers and 23 private vehicles, among other resources.

He highlighted the use of UH-1H II helicopters which were recently donated by USA to the institution.

