They do not contain cholesterol and perform antioxidant functions but beware of the abuse of these foods rich in fiber

Everyone will have happened to go, at least once in their life, to the dietician or nutritionist and that the latter has always told them to eat healthy and balanced. But what does it mean to adopt a healthy diet? It means integrating all the elements necessary for the proper functioning of the body, namely carbohydrates, lipids, proteins and fibers into the food plan.

In the so-called Mediterranean diet, these elements are included in a balanced way. For example, it is said that two eggs should be eaten once a week, as well as red meat, while more fish should be supplemented, such as 2 or 3 times a week.

Carbohydrates should also be consumed daily, obviously without abusing them, as well as fiber. In this regard, these are very useful to the body as they would favor the proper functioning of the intestine up to an adequate evacuation.

As well as helping us by slowing down the absorption of fats and decreasing cholesterol and glucose levels. In short, fibers are good for you, they do not contain cholesterol and perform antioxidant functions but beware of the abuse of these fiber-rich foods.

Abuse is always discouraged

The Istituto Superiore di Sanità draws up a list of foods that contain the greatest quantities of fiber. These are fruits, vegetables, legumes and grains. We will focus on the latter, which are very important in a healthy and balanced diet.

From cereals, in fact, we obtain pasta, bread, rice and so on. They are really essential for physical and mental well-being as they provide us with the energy we need to face each day. But, as with any food, even with cereals you shouldn’t overdo it. In fact, the ISS always tells us the recommended daily dose, beyond which we should not go since high quantities of fiber could have side effects. Not only for this reason but, being carbohydrates, high quantities could affect body weight. In fact, it would be advisable to integrate carbohydrates and fibers daily, especially cereals. But at the same time you should keep an eye on the quantity based on your weight and lifestyle.

As can be seen, therefore, abuse is always discouraged. Not surprisingly, we have seen that we could stock up on vitamin A with these delicious foods but, again, beware of abuse because it would damage the liver and spleen.

In any case, it is always preferable to take whole grains from which whole flours are obtained, not only for better digestibility but also for weight control. Here too, however, the rule of non-abuse applies, as too many fibers could cause unwanted effects such as diarrhea and bloating, especially if you take certain medications at the same time.

What we recommend is to contact your nutritionist or trusted doctor, who will indicate for each person the appropriate amount of cereals, as well as fiber.

