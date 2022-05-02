they do not ensure that it continues and this would be its starting price

2022-05-02

Cristiano Ronaldo is on the verge of consummating its worst collective campaign with the Man Utd which, except for a major miracle, will not qualify for the next edition of the UEFA champions league. This would be the first time in his career that the Portuguese star misses out on being in the main continental event, a situation that would keep him uncomfortable due to the poor performance shown by his team in the disastrous season they are still going through.

English means like “Mirror” have made a noise in recent days announced that CR7 he is considering leaving Old Trafford, something that the current club manager was consulted on, ralf ragnickwho decided to pass the “hot potato” to the coach who will take office in the summer, Erik Ten Hag. “This is a question you must ask Erik ten Hag. (Christian) He has shown that he can still be a vital part of this team ”, he answered in the first instance. Closing with “it is quite obvious that the team needs more forwards”.