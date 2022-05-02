they do not ensure that it continues and this would be its starting price
Cristiano Ronaldo is on the verge of consummating its worst collective campaign with the Man Utd which, except for a major miracle, will not qualify for the next edition of the UEFA champions league.
This would be the first time in his career that the Portuguese star misses out on being in the main continental event, a situation that would keep him uncomfortable due to the poor performance shown by his team in the disastrous season they are still going through.
English means like “Mirror” have made a noise in recent days announced that CR7 he is considering leaving Old Trafford, something that the current club manager was consulted on, ralf ragnickwho decided to pass the “hot potato” to the coach who will take office in the summer, Erik Ten Hag.
“This is a question you must ask Erik ten Hag. (Christian) He has shown that he can still be a vital part of this team ”, he answered in the first instance.
Closing with “it is quite obvious that the team needs more forwards”.
Have a Hag is very faithful to his style and everything indicates that he would not have contemplated Ronaldo in his plans when he arrives at Manchester, who would already have a price in mind for his sale.
The British Express announced that what the United expects to receive for “El Comandante” is 12 million euros, this since his contract ends in June 2023 when his star player has turned 38 years old.
Christian He has been the architect of 23 goals in the season for the Red Devils who have seen him score 17 of them in the premier leaguewhere they are sixth, whose current edition left a mark of six goals.