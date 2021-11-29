They do not have the documents to board the dog on the flight: they leave the same leaving him tied to a pole outside the airport

The news is what you would never expect. Yet it really happened. A family arrived at the airport to board their dog without having all the necessary documents to take it on the flight. So they thought of going out of the terminal, tying him to a pole and leaving without him as if nothing had happened. This incredible story happened last week at New York’s JFK airport and, in addition to rolling your eyes, it really leaves you speechless.

Faced with such a situation there would have been many alternatives, from postponing the trip to calling some friend or relative to retrieve the necessary documents or to entrust the dog to while away from home. Who would ever think of unloading their husky like this, tying it to a pole at the airport exit? Was it really impossible to find him a safer refuge?

Dog abandoned at the airport because without documents: this is his new life



Upon understanding what had happened, an emergency services officer from the New York Police Department intervened immediately to help the frightened dog. He contacted the New York Bully Crew and asked for their assistance. Kola was transferred to the Animal Care Centers in Brooklyn, where she obviously immediately showed a bit of bewilderment: being abandoned like this and catapulted into a box after a whole life at home would not have been easy for anyone.

“The actions of this family have left us speechless – they declared from the refuge -. A dog is also a member of the family and abandoning it because of your mistake is truly despicable. It’s a shame”.

Kola is described as beautiful, adorable and obedient – she loves everyone, including other dogs. At the moment a police investigation is underway with allegations of abandonment, but in the meantime the renunciation of ownership has already been applied ex officio, to allow the dog to be adopted as quickly as possible.

Follow LaZampa.it on Facebook (click here), Twitter (click here) and Instagram (click here)

Don’t miss the best news and stories from LaZampa, subscribe to the free weekly newsletter (click here)

– “We didn’t make it in time”. It is the story of Alfio, the dog who died the night before leaving for his adoptive family

– A woman saves a dog trapped in its fur and changes its life

– Discharged from the clinic Jack, the poisoned mountain rescue dog. Find more killer meatballs

– Chihuahua dog recovered from cancer and adopted after 17 chemo cycles

– Sunny’s little body is so ravaged by mange it doesn’t even look like a dog anymore

– A blind dog can tell when she is going to the park, and her video moves the web

– A fox enters the field during a football game to applause from the audience

– Shakira, the dog with the Ibd abandoned due to his illness, has found a home thanks to La Zampa

– Ernest, the cat with the shaking head, is ready to find a family forever

– More and more albatross pairs are breaking up. Blame for global warming

– “Blood farms” in Europe, an appeal to say enough to stop horse abuse and the import of ECG

– So the cat Coconut surprises her owner with a gift a day

– German Shepherd Dog is abandoned tied to the guard rail of the A1 motorway, saved by the Polstrada

– Scared in Florida, child starts playing with a crocodile thinking it was a turtle

– For grandfather Tuto, Christmas has already arrived: the elderly dog ​​”who knows how to love” has found a home thanks to LaZampa

– I’m Poldo, a dog born hunter. But now I am redeemed and I like it

– Zeke, the dog with the crooked smile that scares those who don’t know what it means to love

– Cat with rare heart disease survives thanks to delicate surgery

– A cat disappears “hitchhiking” in the supermarket van

– Poisoned Jack, the dog who saves lives is now fighting death

– A cat who disappeared during the owners’ honeymoon is found 10 years later

– The story of Deng Deng, the dog abandoned and sold at auction in China for 22 thousand euros

– Here’s how thousands of bees survived buried for 50 days under the ash of the volcano in the Canaries

– Don’t you collect your dog’s excrement? In many condominiums, it is his DNA that fits you

– Barcelona invaded by wild boars: they are looking for food and are not afraid of man, but they are becoming too dangerous

– The river overflows, a woman and her dog are saved by holding each other on the roof of the car

– The story of Remi, the abandoned dog with a broken leg and no food saved by a woman

– Here is Ollie, the dog who helps children who are afraid of vaccines

– The wonderful recovery of the cat who lost a paw due to the umbilical cord

– Three cats rescued from contagious disease now have a new lease on life

– In India, a 5-day-old baby girl is abandoned in a Mumbai sewer, saved from the meowing of cats

– White’s happy ending: The rescued cat is fine after swallowing a fish hook at the beach

– A pregnant stray dog ​​gets excited when a rescuer lets her into her car

– Dog tied to a pole and set on fire in the Neapolitan area, the volunteers save him from the cruel gesture

– A cat returns to the woman who helped him and abandons life as a stray

– Solidarity competition to save Principessa, the cat mascot of the San Giovanni Bosco hospital in Turin

– Mother cat abandoned in full labor with a child’s note: “For my parents they are garbage”